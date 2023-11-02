Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Statement on the Swearing-In of Adm. Lisa Franchetti as 33rd Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Story by Capt. Patrick Evans 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    It was my honor today to swear in Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations. It was a privilege to nominate Adm. Franchetti, and I am incredibly proud to have her serve as CNO. I have the utmost confidence that Adm. Franchetti will faithfully fulfill the duties of this esteemed position. I am excited for Adm. Franchetti and her family for their continued service to our Navy and our Nation. I look forward to working with her to lead our Force into the future as we continue to strengthen our maritime dominance, build a culture of warfighting excellence, and enhance strategic partnerships.

    

