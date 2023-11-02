Great Lakes Passes Security Assessment

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 2, 2023) -- Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Security Forces participated in a Regional Assessment (RASS), Oct. 30-Nov. 3, with a team from Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) reviewing all aspects of the installation's security force and emergency response operations.



RASS is part of Commander Navy Installation Command's (CNIC) Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. During the weeklong assessment, the CNRMA team took a look at all aspects of security training and reviewed any corrections recommended by CNIC during the Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART) inspection.



The NSGL installation training team (ITT), led by Installation Training Officer Terry Lanners, conducted an active shooter drill that evaluated response, containment and recovery operations with a unified incident command post that included security, fire, and medical personnel.



The weeklong assessment was a demanding time for members of NSGL's security department, training teams, emergency management and other emergency first responders.



“Exercises like this one give us the opportunity to review our plans and response procedures and assess them,” said Lanners. “It went very well. We validated our plans and procedures while ensuring our responses are effective.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023