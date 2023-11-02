US Army seeks volunteers to become recruiters

Courtesy Photo | Enlistees are pictured here taking the Oath of Enlistment. The U.S. Army is currently...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Enlistees are pictured here taking the Oath of Enlistment. The U.S. Army is currently seeking volunteers to recruit the next generation of Soldiers. Volunteer opportunities Are open to sergeants, staff sergeants and sergeants first class who meet eligibility criteria and have been at their current duty station for 12 months. Sergeants must also have one year time in grade. Eligible Soldiers will have a unique opportunity to use their experiences to positively revolutionize Army recruiting. Those interested in volunteering are directed to contact their career managers at HRC. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, KY. – Recruiting the next generation of Soldiers and maintaining the all-volunteer force remains one of the U.S. Army’s top priorities. To support this urgent mission, the U.S. Army Human Resources Command recently began nominating select noncommissioned officers to attend the Army Recruiter Course, or ARC.



“The competition for talented Americans is fierce, and it is fundamentally different than it was 50 or even 20 years ago,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth in an early October Pentagon press conference during which she and Gen. Randy George, chief of staff of the Army, announced the transformation of the recruiting enterprise. “Understanding that reality is key to designing new practices that will make us a more attractive and compelling career choice for young Americans.”



Additionally, the Army is seeking volunteers to attend ARC. The volunteer opportunity is open to sergeants, staff sergeants and sergeants first class who meet eligibility criteria and have been at their current duty station for 12 months. Sergeants must also have one year time in grade.



Eligible Soldiers will have a unique opportunity to use their experiences to positively revolutionize Army recruiting. Those interested in volunteering are directed to contact their career managers at HRC.



Volunteers are eligible to receive an Assignment Incentive Payment, or AIP, of $5,000 if they meet the following criteria:



- Ship to ARC before February 2024 and graduate.

- Successfully complete the Advanced Training Program, or ATP, within the first 120 days of assignment to a recruiting station.

- Receive a satisfactory ATP quality score from the new recruiter NCO board.

- Agree to serve as a detailed recruiter for 36 months.

- Adhere to all duty standards.



All sergeants who complete the course will be promoted to staff sergeant upon graduation. Staff sergeants who complete the course and secure 24 successful accessions within 12 months will be promoted to sergeant first class. To be considered a successful accession a recruit must contract and ship to initial entry training.



Recruiters are critical Army ambassadors who guide young Americans in exploring the many possibilities offered through service to the nation while building the Army of the future.



“This effort is how we get our best NCO talent to our communities and maintain the all-volunteer force,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Robert H. Atkinson, HRC senior enlisted adviser. Recruiters today will be next year’s leaders and the years after that. This will be an impactful time in their career.”



The Army is transitioning from Soldiers on temporary recruiting duty to a permanent specialized acquisition workforce that will include the military occupational specialty of 42T, or talent acquisition specialist, and 420T, or talent acquisition warrant officer. A more specialized officer workforce remains under consideration.

“This will ensure that our recruiters have the tools, talent, and training to reach prospects wherever they are,” George said.



These sweeping changes come after a detailed study of the past 25 years of Army recruiting that provided recommendations to regain competitiveness in the modern labor market.



Details for how to volunteer can found on the Recruiting Duty Volunteer AIP Program page at www.hrc.army.mil.