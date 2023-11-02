U.S. Fleet Forces Command Hosts the Inaugural Norfolk Clergy Collective

NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 26, 2023) – The U.S. Fleet Forces Command Chaplain’s Office, hosted the inaugural Norfolk Clergy Collective meet-and-greet event at the Naval Station Norfolk Base Chapel. During the event, U.S. Navy chaplains met with local clergy of various faith groups from the Norfolk area to build partnerships in order to better serve Sailors and maintain readiness.



“I believe that chaplains are vital to each and every command because Sailors need to be healthy physically, mentally, and spiritually,” said Rabbi Gershon Litt, contracted civilian rabbi, Naval Station Norfolk Chapel. “Chaplains can offer the spiritual component that is often difficult to find in troubling times or during times of stress.”



The conference began with a meet-and-greet between 48 Norfolk area clergy and U.S. Navy chaplains from various faith groups including Roman Catholic, Lutheran, Episcopalian, Methodist, Baptist, Non-denominational Christian, Latter Day Saints and Jewish. The conference included presentations on the history of the Chaplain Corps, chaplain responsibilities and a review of the U.S. Navy rank structure, ships and crews. The attendees also connected with Sailors by eating lunch with them at one of the Naval Station Norfolk galleys. Afterward, the clergy members and chaplains toured USS Porter (DDG 78) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).



“The most rewarding part of my job helping Sailors is that I see the results of my work right away,” Rabbi Litt said. “I see the shoulders shrink down from the release of stress and the opportunity to share communal happiness with friends and family.”



According to Capt. Brian Stamm, fleet chaplain, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, there are plans to host another event in March, 2024. This will be an orientation for civilian clergy to help support Sailors and their families in the event of a national crisis.



“The reason for the program is to ensure that our Sailors and [their] dependents and family members have support,” said Stamm. “Tensions in the world have led to thinking in new ways on spiritual readiness and care regarding our Sailors.”

