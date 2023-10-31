Utilizing Additive Manufacturing for Radio Frequency Applications

Courtesy Photo | Anna Stumme, an electronics engineer in the Radar Division at the Naval Research...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Anna Stumme, an electronics engineer in the Radar Division at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) presentation at the NATO Science and Technology Board (STB) event in Helsinki, Finland, Sep. 18-22, on utilizing additive manufacturing (AM) for radio frequency (RF) applications. Her research receives funding from the Office of Naval Research. see less | View Image Page

A few of the next generation’s brightest scientists recently had the opportunity to present their research and take part in a meeting of the NATO Science and Technology Board (STB). The STB hosted the event in Helsinki, Finland, Sep. 18-22, marking the first major NATO committee held in Finland since it joined the Alliance in April.



The objective of the event was to engage with the next generation of scientists and introduce them to the NATO Science and Technology Organization (STO) by giving them the opportunity to present their research and to take part in a meeting of the STB.



Anna Stumme, an electronics engineer in the Radar Division at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) attended the event and delivered a presentation on utilizing additive manufacturing (AM) for radio frequency (RF) applications. Her research receives funding from the Office of Naval Research.



“I was incredibly honored to be nominated and selected for this event. It was such a unique and exciting experience being able to present my research to established scientists and engineers,” said Stumme. “I think my presentation and poster were well received, and I had many engaging conversations with the STB members about my work. As a young engineer, it was an extremely rewarding experience to see more experienced scientists interested in and wanting to learn more about my research.”



Additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing, has advanced beyond rapid prototyping to the manufacturing of structural and functional components. AM enables a new design space to realize increased capabilities.



“I think the design freedom that additive manufacturing offers is the most interesting aspect,” said Stumme. “AM is often used as a low-cost, rapid-prototyping method, but it can offer much more than that. AM allows for three-dimensional design freedom and enables such unique and complex designs to be fabricated that just could not be built with any other manufacturing method.”



The RF components and antennas designed via the AM process will reduce cost, weight and fabrication time.



“AM of RF components and antennas has many different military applications. The first is rapid and low cost prototyping of designs where we can go through many design iterations in a more cost-effective manner than we can with traditional manufacturing methods,” said Stumme.

“However, there is the desire to utilize AM’s low cost, lightweight characteristics for more end use applications,” Stumme continued. “Some of these applications include integrating antennas in cost or weight restricted vehicles like attritable vehicles or unmanned vehicles. The design freedom of AM allows for manufacturing of conformal multifunction arrays, which are underutilized due to manufacturing challenges with traditional methods. Utilizing conformal apertures allows for more efficient use of space.”



Stumme began at NRL as an intern and became full-time employee in 2017.



“I have been able to work with and learn from some amazing people and engineers,” she said. “I really enjoy being able to work on lots of different projects and programs and knowing that our work is helping advance our Navy’s capabilities.”



Bobby Cummings is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.