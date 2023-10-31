Defense Health Agency Works to Prevent Health Worker Burnout, Build Supportive Community

Photo By Senior Airman Quion Lowe | Team Holloman Airmen talk after getting food at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Quion Lowe | Team Holloman Airmen talk after getting food at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility, June 16, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. As one of the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness, social fitness focuses on making healthy connections with others, and there are many ways to stay social while taking COVID-19 preventative measures into consideration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe) see less | View Image Page

Health worker burnout can happen in the Military Health System just as it does in the private health care setting. Taking steps to prevent and recover from burnout among health care workers and support staff is a priority for the Defense Health Agency.



This was the subject of a virtual panel, “Taking Care of Each Other: Building a Stronger DHA Community,” addressing employee health and wellness in the workplace and the importance of community on Sept. 28, 2023.



Featured speakers included U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Troy Brown, senior enlisted leader, assistant director for support; Kate McGraw, chief of the Psychological Health Center of Excellence; and U.S. Navy Public Health Service Capt. Meghan Corso, chief of Behavioral Health Clinical Operations.



Over 550 participants from DHA facilities worldwide attended to discuss their own experiences and offer suggestions for promoting workplace wellness.



In his opening remarks, Brown spoke about the risk of burnout in health care.



“Working in the military hospitals and clinics and in the health care setting is tough,” said Brown. “I’m sure many of us have struggled with burnout for numerous reasons. I know I have. Identifying burnout helped me look at opportunities to really focus on my whole person wellness journey, which has helped my overall resilience and improved my work life balance.”



The panelists outlined some common signs of burnout and explored ways to prevent it, focusing on the power of social connection, healthy boundaries, self-reflection and self-care



"Social connection is beneficial not only for mental health but for overall wellness. Make sure that you support one another,” McGraw said.



Corso emphasized the importance of being emotionally present for your team.



“We need to put down the multiple screens and give the folks around us, our teammates, our attention, and our listening ear,” said Corso. “That allows us the opportunity to really connect with each other. The more connected we are, the more we trust each other, which is really important for success.”



The panel also focused on the role of leadership in developing a culture of wellness and support at the DHA.



“If you're leading a team and someone's on leave, don't call them while they're on leave. Protect that space. Most things are not so urgent we need to interrupt the rest and relaxation of somebody who's already feeling stressed,” McGraw said.



Corso and McGraw reminded participants that leadership can be top down, but it can also be bottom up.



“You can be a leader within your own section regardless of what kind of leadership you have above you,” said McGraw.



Corso echoed that sentiment, saying, “We’re all responsible for contributing to the morale of our workspace.”



The panelists wrapped up with advice for a more balanced perspective when feeling overwhelmed.



“My journey started when my wife asked me, ‘What do you enjoy?’ and I really, really struggled to answer that,” said Brown. “I had to do a lot of self-reflection.”



Brown now tries to find some time daily to reflect, even if it’s just five or 10 minutes, “to give me a little bit of armor to protect myself.”



“People are people; they're not machines,” said Corso. “They have real lives. We need to empower them. If it gets to be too much, you can say no.”



Brown added, “We can break pretty easily. So, care is one of the pieces of my leadership motto—the most important piece. If you care, just a tiny bit, it goes a long, long way.”



Resources

The Military Health System has many resources available to help service members, families, or veterans who are struggling with mental health challenges.

If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, need immediate assistance, or simply want to talk to someone, confidential help is available 24/7:

• The Military & Veteran Crisis Line, text-messaging service, and online chat provide free support for all service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, and all veterans, even if they are not registered with the Department of Veteran's Affairs or enrolled in VA health care.

 Call: 988 and press 1

 Text: 838255

 Click to Chat

• Military OneSource is a 24/7 gateway to trusted information for service members and families that provides resources and confidential help. Call 800-342-9667.

• The Psychological Health Resource Center is available 24/7 for service members, veterans, and family members with questions about psychological health topics. Trained mental health consultants can help you access mental health care and community support resources in your local area. Call 1-866-966-1020, start a live chat, or visit www.health.mil/PHRC. PHCoE has information specific to burnout, including:

 Understanding Burnout: Individual, Organizational, and System Factors

 Provider Self-Care when Working with Trauma Survivors

• The inTransition Program has 20 FAQs that are a helpful introduction to the program. You can call 800-424-7877, or at 800-748-81111 in Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea only. You can also email the program directly at: dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.inTransition@health.mil.

• The DHA, DOD, and VA have many other mental health resources available to any service member, families, or veteran beneficiaries who are struggling with mental health challenges. Read Mental Health is Health for a complete list of resources for immediate assistance or to make appointments.

• To setup a mental health appointment through TRICARE, visit: www.tricare.mil/MentalHealth.