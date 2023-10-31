Lyster hosts annual Retiree Health Fair

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted the annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair on...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted the annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair on October 27 at Yano Hall. Maj. Sandra Banner, Chief of Specialty Services, spoke with participants about the importance of eye health, and the role healthy vision plays in their overall health and wellness. Over 200 retirees took advantage of the health fair activities, and booth displays. see less | View Image Page

Retired Soldiers are valued members of the Army family. Fort Novosel showed its appreciation for their service by giving back to those who paved the way for today’s Soldiers during Retiree Appreciation Day events including the Retiree Health Fair on Friday, October 27. Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted the annual health fair at Yano Hall. Over 200 retirees took advantage of the health and wellness activities, and booth displays.



Retired Soldiers and family members were able to visit educational booths to talk with medical professionals, get blood pressure checks, receive their flu shots, and learn about health and wellness programs to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The Commissary and Exchange offered information on upcoming specials and holiday shopping. Participants had the opportunity to visit over 45 booths at the event, including exhibits from several off-post agencies and businesses that participated in the health fair to show their support of military retirees and highlight their services provided in the local community. Participants also had the opportunity to win door prizes and enjoy light refreshments provided by Fort Novosel Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR).



Lt. Col. Jodi Brown, Fort Novosel Department of Public Health, Chief, and event organizer stated, “It was a pleasure to provide this event for our retiree population. They are a huge part of our community and we really enjoyed interacting with them and sharing our Lyster and community resources.” She went on to add nearly 100 retirees took advantage of getting their vaccination at the health fair.



Lyster Army Health Clinic staff were onsite to educate patrons on their services and programs, including physical therapy, nutrition, preventative medicine, behavioral health, and pharmacy to name a few.



Teresa Waterworth, Managed Care Department Chief shared, "We love participating in the health fair each year. Our Soldiers for Life and their families are so important to us. Our goal is to keep the retiree community informed on services, and programs that can improve their quality of life. We've seen some major changes just in the last year with the implementation of MHS GENESIS for health records, and Q-Anywhere for pharmacy services. This health fair helps us communicate these process improvements to our community. Keeping our beneficiaries informed in their healthcare is vital. It's also a lot of fun reconnecting and having time to talk with our retirees. They have amazing stories to share, and I look forward to it each year."



Save the date for next year’s health fair scheduled for October 25, 2024. The health fair is an annual event and is held on the last Friday in October. For more information on services provided by Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.