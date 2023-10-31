Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AI, autonomy proving ground hosts first 3rd-party developer

    Autonomy testing

    Photo By Samuel King Jr. | An 8-foot Griff 135 unmanned aerial system waits for another test flight above the...... read more read more

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Story by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - The Autonomy, Data, and AI Experimentation Proving Ground hosted its first autonomy developer for a week of testing here Oct. 23-27.

    Near Earth Autonomy brought an eight-foot unmanned aerial system, Griff 135, to test their autonomy hardware and programs on the ranges, north of Eglin.

    Over several short test flights, the NEA team demonstrated their autonomous object detection and landing, as well as several other features during their time here.

    The goal was to flight test the developer’s autonomy prototype configuration, which separates the complex autonomy functions onto one computer and the safety critical software onto another. This approach is an advancement towards an accreditation-ready avionics product, to enable UAS to be more capable, independent, and trusted, according to Paul Bartlett, NEA head of systems engineering.

