EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - The Autonomy, Data, and AI Experimentation Proving Ground hosted its first autonomy developer for a week of testing here Oct. 23-27.



Near Earth Autonomy brought an eight-foot unmanned aerial system, Griff 135, to test their autonomy hardware and programs on the ranges, north of Eglin.



Over several short test flights, the NEA team demonstrated their autonomous object detection and landing, as well as several other features during their time here.



The goal was to flight test the developer’s autonomy prototype configuration, which separates the complex autonomy functions onto one computer and the safety critical software onto another. This approach is an advancement towards an accreditation-ready avionics product, to enable UAS to be more capable, independent, and trusted, according to Paul Bartlett, NEA head of systems engineering.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 11:20 Story ID: 457035 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AI, autonomy proving ground hosts first 3rd-party developer, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.