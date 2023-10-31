Aggie takes command of Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe

Photo By Elisabeth Paqué | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle (right), surgeon general of the U.S. Army and...... read more read more Photo By Elisabeth Paqué | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle (right), surgeon general of the U.S. Army and commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud, incoming commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe-Africa during a change of command ceremony, Oct 26, 2023 at Sembach, Germany. Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray relinquished command to the new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué) see less | View Image Page

Sembach Kaserne, Germany – U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) welcomed a new commanding general during a change of command ceremony held Oct. 26 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.



Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud, Texas A&M Class of 91’, assumed command of Medical Readiness Command, Europe. He comes to Medical Readiness Command, Europe from U.S. Army Medical Command at Fort Sam Houston, Tx. where he served as the Deputy Commanding General (Operations). Giraud also assumed duties as the Command Surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Director of the Defense Health Network Europe.



The presiding officer for the ceremony was Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command.



“It is said, that as great commanders leave, great commanders come, and that is exactly what we have in Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud,” Dingle said. “Roger brings to the command a wealth of command and leadership experience. He is the right leader at the right time to build upon the historic track record and success of Medical Readiness Command, Europe. He is leader trained, leader experienced, leader developed and leader ready.”



During his remarks to the assembled audience, Giraud expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Soldiers and staff for their efforts in putting together the change of command ceremony.



“I am truly honored and humbled to be serving our servicemembers, Soldiers and their families in this phenomenal organization,” said Giraud. “I look forward to building on the successes of America’s only forward deployed medical readiness command at an important and critical time in our country’s history.”



Giraud challenged the collective team to continue to build on the Medical Readiness Command, Europe legacy.



“I challenge all Medical Readiness Command, Europe teammates to do your best every day and be ready, responsive and relevant and make it better every single day,” said Giraud. “And I promise to do the same. This we’ll defend, stronger together, Army Medicine is Army Strong.”



Medical Readiness Command, Europe provides regionally ready, globally responsive medical forces, health service support, and force health protection to conserve the fighting strength; enables the readiness and health of the Army and designated activities; integrates and liaises at echelons for the provision of health service support and force health protection to the Total Army. It also provides command and control to a Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC), Medical Center (MEDCEN), Dental Health Command (DHC) and a Public Health Command (PHC).