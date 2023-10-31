Bits of the Benelux: 2023 Holiday Markets

CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – For visitors and residents alike, Christmas and winter markets serve as a key highlight of the Benelux holiday season.



Found across the region from mid-November to early January, these markets offer a variety of seasonal items and other goods for sale, as well as culinary options, live performances and holiday displays. Some even include rides and winter sports such as ice skating and curling.



They can vary greatly from location to location, ranging from a few stalls in a town square to multiple city blocks. Each one is special, with their own unique themes, regional food and drink specialties, local customs and more.



The tradition of holding markets during the winter season in Europe dates back to the Middle Ages. One of the earliest known markets, Vienna’s “Krippenmarkt” (English: December Market) was first recorded in 1298, and the world-famous “Christkindelsmärik” (English: Christ Child Market) in Strasbourg, France, has occurred since 1590.



While the earliest winter markets are thought to have been secular in nature, records of Christmas-focused markets began appearing in the late 1300s. Originally found in Germany and its territories, they began to grow in popularity during Reformation in the 1500s.



The tradition has continued to expand ever since, with holiday-themed markets now found as far away as Canada, the United States, Chile, South Africa, India, Japan and Australia.



In the Benelux, host nation and military communities alike take part in the seasonal fun. To experience this historic holiday tradition for yourself, check out our list of Christmas markets in the Benelux below.



Chièvres Air Base/SHAPE



British Christmas Fair

Nov. 26



Enjoy Christmas carols, turkey rolls, craft stalls, wine and more at the British Christmas Fair on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Events Centre on SHAPE.



Canadian Christmas Market/Marché de Noël

Nov. 18



Enjoy vendors offering handmade arts and crafts, textiles, jewelry, food and drink and more. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SHAPE International School cafeteria.



Chièvres Air Base WinterFest Bazaar

Nov. 30 to Dec. 3



Chièvres Air Base will kick off the festive season with a multi-day bazaar offering hand-crafted items, food, furniture and décor items from around Europe. Open Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 1 from noon to 7 p.m., Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



German Christkindlmarkt

Dec. 2



Discover handcrafted gifts, Christmas decorations, German food and drinks, baked goods and much more. Open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. behind Building 312 on SHAPE.



Italian Christmas Market

Dec. 2



Enjoy Italian crafts, decorations, food and more. Open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the SHAPE International School cafeteria.



Norwegian Christmas Market

Nov. 18



Experience a taste of Norway with Norwegian food and drinks, a children’s Christmas workshop and handmade arts and crafts for sale. Open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SHAPE Chapel.



USAG-Benelux Brunssum/JFC Brunssum/Geilenkirchen Air Base



Winter Soiree: a taste of NATO

Dec. 7



National food samples and fun activities for all ages from 4 to 9 p.m. at ICC.



Winterfest with Armed Forces Entertainment

Dec. 8



Grab a bite to eat and watch the performance of The Filharmonic a cappella group featuring hip-hop, pop, 90s throwbacks, and your favorite songs from 5 to 8 p.m. at The HUB. Musical performance begins at 6:30 p.m.



Christmas and Thanksgiving Fayre

Nov. 25



Enjoy food, games and a variety of international vendors. Admission is €2 per adult and is available to all U.S. and NATO ID card holders. Event is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AFNorth International School.



Foggy Fields Bazaar

Nov. 10 to 12



Browse over 30 vendors offering a variety of gift items, food, artwork, furniture, home goods and more from across Europe. Admission available to all U.S. and NATO ID card holders. Open Nov. 10 from noon to 7 p.m., Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hangar 2 on NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen.



Belgium



Antwerp/ Anvers

Dec. 8 to Jan. 7



Experience a magical winter in Antwerp with a multitude of activities, illuminations, strolls and delicacies at our Christmas market. Enjoy a ride on our Ferris wheel or on our ice rink. Please note, however, that due to construction work, the Steenplein will not be hosting our event this year. It will be replaced by Operaplein and Hendrik Conscienceplein.



Bastogne

Dec. 15,16 & 17



The Christmas market will be held during the NUTS DAYS, celebrating the 79th commemoration of the town's headquarters in 44/45. The patriotic procession passes by the Patton monument, then the McAuliffe monument. After these ceremonies, the procession returns to the town hall for the traditional walnut-throwing ceremony.



Bruges

Nov. 25 to Jan. 2



Come and enjoy waffles, mulled wine, and artisan specialties at our fabulous Christmas market. Once again, this year, we've created an unforgettable experience for friends and family.



Brussels

Nov. 24 to Dec. 31



Enjoy a memorable experience at the Brussels Christmas Market. With over 250 stalls, we offer a variety of discoveries for young and old alike. What's more, the ice rink is back this year to the delight of all. Stay tuned for more surprises in the meantime. Note that there will be an extension from January 1 to 7, 2024, exclusively on Place De Brouckère, Place Monnaie and Place Grand-Place.



Durbuy

Nov. 24 to Jan. 7



Our event takes place at weekends and during the winter vacations on weekdays. Our Christmas walk invites you to come and discover the many craftsmen and their products, the nativity scene and the ice rink. Enjoy the magic of Christmas in Durbuy!



Enghien

Dec. 15 to 17



We're delighted to announce that we'll be welcoming around a hundred artisans, creators, and producers to make this an unforgettable event. Our activities will take place under wooden chalets in the former “Ecurie du château” and “Salle des Acacias”.



Hasselt

Nov. 17 to Jan. 7



Hasselt's Winterland is like no other Christmas market, with its many exhibitors, huge ice rink, Christmas train, Santa's labyrinth and plenty of other surprises to delight young and old alike.



Havré

Dec. 8 to 10



The Château d'Havré Christmas Market returns with over 100 exhibitors and artisans to ensure a memorable festive season. Santa Claus will be on hand, along with a bar, snacks and a life-size nativity scene.



Gand

Dec. 7 to 31



The town will be decked out in Christmas lights for several weeks, to the delight of all. Come and discover our food and drink stalls, our activities and our unique atmosphere. The market will run from Sint-Baafsplein to the end of Korenmarkt, via Botermarkt and along Klein Turkije.



La Roche-en-Ardenne

Dec. 22 to 31



Once again, this year, you'll be treated to our traditional Christmas village, with live music, lots of activities and an ice skating rink. We're looking forward to seeing you there!



Leuven

Dec. 7 to 21



Our Christmas market on Ladeuzeplein & Hooverplein is back to offer you a warm and friendly atmosphere. We've got plenty of activities planned, including a festival of light, live music, a wide variety of food and drink, and lots of other surprises.



Liège

Nov. 24 to Dec. 30



With more than 150 exhibitors and artisans, the Liège Christmas Market is a not-to-be-missed event at the end of the year. The Christmas Village takes place on the Place du Marché near the Hôtel de Ville and around the Ferris wheel, at the enchanting ice rink on the Place Cathédrale, on the toboggan run on the Dalle Saint-Lambert, and on the artisans' alley in front of the Galeries Saint-Lambert and the department stores. The ice rink will be available from Nov. 24 to Jan. 7 on Place de la Cathédrale.



Mons

Dec. 2 to 31



As every year, "Mons Cœur en Neige" returns to bring you the magic of Christmas. In addition to our traditional chalets, we've decided to give pride of place to Alsace, and introduce you to the region's culinary specialities. Of course, there will also be food and drink of all kinds. Be sure to visit our website for the full program.



Namur

Nov. 25 to Dec. 31



We invite you to come to our Christmas market and enjoy the products offered by our artisans. The market will take place in Place de l'Ange and Place d'Armes.



Soignies

Dec. 16 & 17



Come and discover our many exhibitors, artisans, shows, concerts, and of course, our Christmas parade.



Germany



Aachen: Aachener Weihnachtsmarkt

Nov. 24 to Dec. 23



More than 100 vendors will offer Christmas decorations, candles and Printen, food and handicrafts from traditional workshops. Held around the Cathedral and Rathaus (English: Town Hall) in the city center.



Berlin



Weihnachtsmärkte in Berlin

Nov. 27 to Dec. 24



Enjoy a diverse array of offerings, including a medieval market, Ferris wheel, ice skating rink and more. Held between the Rotes Rathaus (Berlin City Hall) and St. Marienkirche in the city center.



Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 Berlin Bebelplatz Weihnachtsmarkt



Considered one of Berlin’s most popular Christmas Markets, experience a diverse array of handmade arts and crafts, holiday treats, music, acrobatic exhibitions and more. This year’s market will be held at the Bebelplatz due to construction to Gendarmenmarkt. Admission is €2.



Bonn: Weihnachtsmärkte Bonn

Nov. 24 to Dec. 22



For 35 days, downtown Bonn will once again be transformed into an atmospheric city of 165 Christmas stalls selling a mix of arts and crafts and culinary offerings.



On, November 26, the Christmas market is closed.



Duisburg: Duisburger Weihnachtsmarkt

Nov. 16 to Dec. 30



In the run-up to Christmas, the Duisburg city center is transformed into a sea of lights with over a hundred decorated wooden huts, decorated fir trees and all kinds of illuminated installations.



Dortmund: Dortmunder Weihnachtsmarkt

Nov. 23 to Dec. 30



Dortmund is famous for having the largest Christmas tree in the world with, over 250 stands sell handicrafts, Christmas decorations, toys, food and drink and more. There will also be entertainment options.



Dülmen: Duelmener Winter

Nov. 24 to Jan. 7



The Christmas market will be open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. only. The huts around the ice-skating rink will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



During the winter, Dülmen is transformed into an atmospheric setting with colorful wooden huts, bright lights and festive sounds. An ice skating rink is open daily, along with a two-story toboggan hut. During the Advent weekends, a Christmas market with over 40 vendors offers gift ideas, regional products, handcrafted items, food and drink.



Düren: Dürnener Weihnachtsmarkt

Nov. 23 to Dec. 30



A market offering gift and food stalls, music, a nativity play and other events. Held in the Kaiserplatz.



Düsseldorf: Düsseldorf Märkte

Nov. 23 to Dec. 30



At least six Christmas markets are spread throughout Düsseldorf, each with their own unique theme and decorations.



Essen: Internationaler Weihnachtsmarkt Essen

Nov. 17 to Dec. 23



Enjoy lights, decorations and 170 food and gift stalls throughout the city center.



On, November 26, the Christmas market is closed.



Gangelt: Weihnachtsmarkt Gangelt

Dec. 2 to Dec. 3



Nestled in the picturesque Rodebachtal and in the shadow of the castle tower near the new town hall, this market is popular for families and handmade products. At the end of the market day, an atmospheric Christmas party at St. Nikolaus Church welcomes musical support from bands. Saint Nikolaus also gives gifts to the young guests while the St. Hubertus Gangelt music association ensures a festive Christmas atmosphere with its melodies.



Geilenkirchen: Geilenkirchener Nikolausmarkt

Dec 1. to Dec. 3



Enjoy around 25 vendors, food and drink and musical performances. Held in the inner courtyard of the Episcopal Gymnasium St. Ursula.



Gelsenkirchen: Der Weihnachtsmarkt in der City

Nov. 23 to Dec. 23



Enjoy around 40 vendors, musical entertainment and food and drink options. Held on Heinrich-König-Platz and Neumarkt. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.



Herzogenrath: Herzogenrather Weihnachtsmarkt

Dec. 15 to Dec. 17



The festive flair of the atmospheric castle backdrop, varied stage program, market alleys with artists and handicrafts with a wide range of offerings put you in the Christmas spirit and at the same time the Christmas market in the city invites you to stroll with atmosphere, entertainment and a shopping weekend.



Jüchen: Schloss Dyck

Dec. 2 to Dec. 23 (weekends only)



Set against the backdrop of the historic Schloss, around 150 exhibitors offer a variety of Christmas decorations, jewelry, textiles, home accessories, food and drinks and arts and crafts. The stable courtyard and tea house are open to visit, and a nativity play is held every half hour from noon to 7 p.m. on the Schloss terrace. Tickets are €17.50 for adults and €3 for children ages 7 to 16. Admission is free for children under 7.



Koblenz: Koblenzer Weihnachtsmarkt

Nov. 24 to Jan. 7



Visit a Christmas Market spread across six squares in Koblenz’s old town. In addition to food, drinks and an arts and crafts market, the façade of the town hall on Jesuitenplatz is transformed into the largest advent calendar in the city.



Köln/Cologne



Kölner Hafenweihnachtsmarkt

Nov. 23 to Dec. 23



Set overlooking the Rhine River, Köln’s Hafen-Weihnachtsmarkt (English: Harbor Christmas Market) offers a variety of fish specialties, food, drinks and products with a nautical theme. The event also includes a Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and a robust entertainment program. Held at the Köln Chocolate Museum.



Weihnachtsmarkt am Kölner Dom

Nov. 23 to Dec. 23



Held in front of the famous Kölner Dom (Köln Cathedral), the market includes 130 vendors offering handicrafts, food and drink options, artist demonstrations and over 100 free music and cultural events.



Heinzels Wintermärchen

Nov. 24 to Jan. 7



Köln’s largest Christmas market boasting over 140 vendors, an ice skating and ice stock sport (similar to curling) rink, live demonstrations and a robust program of events. Held across the Alter Markt and Heumarkt.



On, November 26, the Christmas market is closed.



Langerwehe: Romantic Christmas Market: Schloss Merode

Nov. 29 to Dec. 23



A market offering traditional handicrafts, food and drink and interactive performances by regional musicians, actors and artists. Tickets are required for admission and can be purchased online in advance or at the market entrance.



Monschau: Monschauer Weihnachtsmarkt

Nov. 25 to Dec. 18 (Friday through Sunday only)



Many Christmas highlights await, such as the visit of St. Nicholas on Saturdays, local tours and hikes and Advent concert performances throughout the market season. A variety of vendors offer handicrafts, jewelry and accessories, fashion items, leather goods, antiques and more.



Münster: Münster Weihnachtsmärkte

Nov. 27 to Dec. 23



Six Christmas markets transform the Old Town into a winter fairy tale, with lights, decorations, live music and over 300 product and food stalls.



Wesseling: Wesselinger Weihnachtsmarkt

Dec. 1 to Dec. 3



A small market of around 50 local exhibitors held in Wesseling’s Alfons-Müller-Platz. Open Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.



Wuppertal: Weihnachtsmarkt Schloss Lüntenbeck

Dec. 9 to 10 and Dec. 16 to 17



Enjoy a market of around 100 stalls selling handicrafts, food and drinks, selected works of art and musical entertainment. Tickets are €8 at the entrance, €7 pre-sale, and free admission for children under 14. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The Netherlands



Amsterdam



Kerstmarkt Amsterdam

Dec. 13 to 26



At the Museumplein from Dec. 13 to 26 is the largest Christmas market of Amsterdam.



Amsterdam Winter Paradise RAI

Dec. 14 to 30



The RAI Amsterdam Convention Center will once again be transformed both inside and out for the winter. Activities include an indoor and outdoor ice skating track, cross-country skiing, curling, a Ferris wheel, cinema, live music and more.



Arnhem: Winter Wonderland Arnhem

Dec. 17



Claimed to be the “Largest Christmas Market in the East,” the market in Arnhem includes more than 200 stalls, musical performances, food and drink, a Christmas Express steam train, festive lighting and much more.



Haarlem: Kerstmarkt Haarlem

Dec. 8 to 10



From Dec. 8 to 10, the city center of Haarlem will be transformed into one of the largest and liveliest Christmas markets in the Netherlands.



The Hague: Royal Christmas Fair

Dec. 7 to 23 (closed Monday 18th)



Located in the historic heart of The Hague, the eighth edition of the Royal Christmas Fair is planned to be bigger than ever. In addition to 110 stalls, the event includes a children’s Christmas fair, food and drink, a diverse program of cultural events and visits from Santa.



Maastricht: Magical Maastricht

Nov. 30 to Dec. 31



Winter activities abound in Vrijthof Square during the month of December. The square will be filled with winter-themed chalets, and musical and cultural events are planned throughout the month. There will also be a Ferris wheel, ice skating and curling rinks and a tube glide. Outside of the square, lights and decorations wind throughout the city in three illuminated routes.



Rotterdam: Winter Fair Ahoy

Dec. 14 to 17



Enjoy winter in Rotterdam with shopping and activities for everyone. More than 200 vendors offer products for the holidays, lifestyle, personal care, fashion, home accessories, food and much more. Performances, fashion shows and various workshops are also scheduled each day. Tickets are €9 in advance or €10 at the fair. Admission is free for children under 7.



Thorn: Kerstmarkt Thorn

Dec. 10



Discover 70 vendors offering Christmas decorations, jewelry, antiques, ceramics, garden décor and more set in the historic city center.



Utrecht



Country and Christmas Fair at Kasteel de Haar

Nov. 21 to 26



Enjoy the wintery ambiance of Anton Pieck, in the leafy gardens of Kasteel de Haar. Walk through 220 exhibitors showcasing collectibles, antiques, jewelry, clothing, food and more, and enjoy entertainment ranging from carol singers to water shows.



Winter Market Molen de Ster

Dec. 9-10



The yard of Molen de Ster will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland with over 50 stalls offering local products and food and drink options on site. Free guided tours will also be given in the mill.



Valkenburg



Christmas Market in Valkenburg

Nov. 17 to Jan. 7



Several different markets take place around the city center but also the caves of Valkenburg.



Claimed to be Europe’s largest underground Christmas market, the Municipal Cave is home to hundreds of decorated stalls, food options and lights located alongside charcoal drawings and cave art.



France



Colmar

Nov. 23 to Dec. 30



Situated right in the heart of the historic town center, Colmar’s six Christmas markets radiate warmth and an inviting atmosphere to all. Each hosting its own particular theme, the markets and illuminated streets will delight young and old visitors alike.



Lille

Nov. 22 to Dec. 31



During the market, the heart of Lille is decked out in lights and a multitude of decorations! More than 90 chalets offer a variety of gift ideas from both local and international craftsmen, a Ferris wheel offers breathtaking views of the city and festive activities are scheduled throughout the market season. Held on Place Rihour.



Paris



Tuileries Garden Christmas Market – The Magic of Christmas

Nov. 18 to Jan. 7



With more than 80 exhibitors, you'll find the flavors of France, not to mention many activities, all under the Christmas lights.



Christmas Village on La Defense Esplanade

Nov. 16 to Dec. 27



Come and discover the biggest Christmas market in Paris with over 150 exhibitors. You'll find plenty of entertainment, food and drink. You can even meet Santa Claus in person.



Strasbourg

Nov. 24 to Dec. 24



Held since 1570, its famous "Christkindelsmärik," the Alsatian dialect name given to the traditional "Christ Child Market", is one of the oldest in Europe. During the market, over 300 chalets are set up almost everywhere in the city center. Additionally, the streets, houses, bridges, church facades and most monuments are clothed in light and the “most decorated Christmas tree in Europe” can be found in Place Kléber.



Luxembourg



Luxembourg City: Christmas in Luxembourg City

Nov. 24 to Jan. 7



Spread across four locations in the city center and Gare district, chalets offer a variety of both traditional and unconventional decorations, handicrafts, toys, clothes, jewelry, food and drinks. There is also entertainment in the form of children’s rides, a Ferris wheel, a circus, workshops, children’s shows and more.

