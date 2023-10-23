USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Sailor Honored at U.S. Navy Memorial

Courtesy Photo | 231028-N-WU565-013 WASHINGTON, D.C. (Oct. 28, 2023) Rear Adm. Luke Frost,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 231028-N-WU565-013 WASHINGTON, D.C. (Oct. 28, 2023) Rear Adm. Luke Frost, director, Reserve Warfare, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Gold Star Family for Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Douglass, and Veterans who served during World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, pose for a photo during memorial service at the U.S. Navy Memorial hosted by Honor Flight Maine, Oct. 28, 2023. Douglass was assigned to the Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and was one of six who perished when the Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan in 2017. Honor Flight Maine is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s Veterans for all their service and sacrifices. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Orlando Quintero) see less | View Image Page

Washington D.C. - Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, of Oceanside, Calif., was honored October 28, 2023, during a memorial service at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.



Douglass was one of seven sailors who died in the June 17, 2017, collision of the USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and the MV ACX Crystal.



In attendance at the memorial service were YN3's father, Master Sgt. (Ret) Stephen Douglass, grandfather Carl Douglass, Rear Adm. Luke A. Frost, Director, Reserve Warfare, OPNAV N95, and over 50 veterans who served during World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War. Attendees joined the Gold Star family on the Honor Flight event, visiting many of the Washington D.C. veteran's memorials ending at the U.S. Navy Memorial.



Gold Star Dad, Master Sgt. (Ret) Stephen Douglass, served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard and 26 in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Kuwait, and Iraq.



"I am here with the Honor Flight Maine group, and it's just been a wonderful time traveling to Washington D.C., to see all of the memorials, remembering how great this country is," said Stephen ."Attending the honor ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial here for my son, Shingo Alexander Douglass, left me speechless."



Grandfather Carl, a Purple Heart recipient, was in the U.S. Army for 28 years, fought in the Vietnam War, and served in Korea.



"This honor flight brought back many memories of the Vietnam War and the Korean War," said Carl. "The memorial service at the Navy memorial for my grandson, Shingo Alexander Douglass, was a big surprise. We appreciate everything the Navy has done for us and my son and grandson.”



The Honor Flight Network, a national nonprofit organization, collaborates through independent hubs to fulfill its mission of showing appreciation and honor to veterans.



"It is an honor to host this event in the auditorium of the U.S. Navy Memorial,” said Katherine McCarthy, Donor Relations Manager with the U.S. Navy Memorial. “Here is where row F, seat 09 in the auditorium is inscribed, ‘In Memory of YN3 Shingo Alexander Douglass, lost at sea,"



Veterans participate in Honor Flight trips, providing them the opportunity to share experiences, remember fallen comrades, and connect with others who served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and those who are critically ill from any service era.



"We are so honored to have them on this trip,” said David Patch, Cmdr. (ret) Honor Flight Maine, Board of Directors, and Vice Chair. “Of course, all our veterans on these trips are heroes, and we don't differentiate between those who served one enlistment, a career, or served in combat or not.”



"I had the good fortune of being involved in the honor flight since 2007, working with the staff on Capitol Hill and going down to the World War II Memorial pretty early in the Honor Flight Program when Senator Bob Dole used to go," said Rear Adm. Luke A. Frost Director, Reserve Warfare, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations OPNAV N95. "Every story is different, and I love connecting with Veterans, hearing their service stories, and personally thanking them for their service in a real and tangible way."



For further information about the U.S. Navy Memorial and the Honor Flight program, please visit www.usnavymemorial.org and www.honorflight.org, respectively. These initiatives embody the spirit of honor and remembrance, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by our service members and their families.



(U.S. Navy story by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Orlando Quintero)