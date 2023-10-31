I am The 908th: Senior Airman Maria Vargas

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Maria Vargas is an emergency action controller for the 908th Airlift...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Maria Vargas is an emergency action controller for the 908th Airlift Wing’s command and control operations, as well as the wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of 2023. Vargas has been a part of the 908th command post since the beginning of her military career in September of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Maria Vargas is an emergency action controller for the 908th Airlift Wing’s command and control operations, as well as the wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of 2023.



Vargas has been a part of the 908th command post since the beginning of her military career in September of 2022.



In her role as an EA controller, she is responsible for upholding protocols related to operational and defense readiness reporting. Additionally, she plays a crucial role in transmitting time-sensitive information between the commander and various internal and external agencies, ensuring the efficient functioning of the wing.



“By having this job, I feel that I have developed valuable skills, such as being able to remain calm under pressure,” said Vargas. “Sometimes it gets hectic out there and I've learned to assess the situation and make the best decision even under stress.”



The Georgia native joined the Air Force Reserve with a determination to achieve excellence. Aspiring to venture beyond her comfort zone and fully embrace the diverse experiences the Air Force has to provide, she takes pleasure in absorbing knowledge from her peers and approaches every task with a “can-do” mindset.



“I decided to join the military, the Air Force especially, because I knew that it was going to help me grow physically, mentally, and professionally as an individual.”



In the year that she has been a part of the wing, she has valued the presence of strong leaders that surround her.



“Their drive, resiliency, and willingness to help has been an inspiration for me to excel in my role.”



Currently, Vargas holds an associate degree in biology and works as a dental assistant at a pediatric office in Atlanta. Her goal is to pursue a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and eventually commission as an officer.



When not working or in school, she enjoys reading, hiking, and volunteering.