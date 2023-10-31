Memphis Soldier named Tennessee’s Top Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer

Staff Sgt. Terrence Davidson, a Memphis native, was recently awarded the National Guard’s “Director’s 54” and named the Tennessee Army National Guard’s top recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer for 2023.



The Director’s 54 is presented annually to the top Army National Guard recruiter in each of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, and the three U.S. territories (Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands). It recognizes the achievement of noncommissioned officers who earn superior recruiting levels, top ratings for their Soldiers who attend the Recruit Sustainment Program, and who promote diversity as well as support their local Military Entrance Processing Station.



“Staff Sgt. Davidson is a talented recruiter who represents everything that is right about Tennessee and the National Guard,” said Lt. Col. Richard Stackpole, Tennessee’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion Commander. “No one worked harder this year and is more deserving of this honor than him.”



For fiscal year 2023, Davidson successfully enlisted 20 new Soldiers, surpassing his annual goal by 166% and nearly doubling the recruits he enlisted last year. He also underwent an evaluation and board by senior recruiting officers and noncommissioned officers who assessed not just his performance, but his proficiency and contributions to his recruits and the Tennessee National Guard against other eligible recruiters.



“You must perform at an extremely high level and maintain that for the entire production year to earn the Director’s 54,” said Stackpole. “My hats off to Staff Sgt. Davidson and his desire to constantly approve. Not only does he have an incredible work ethic, but he is humble. He sought out mentorship from successful Recruiters and applied that to his daily routine. I think that helped propelled him from being a good recruiter to accomplishing something great this year.”



Davidson, who graduated from Millington High School in 2004, enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard in 2009 and deployed to Kuwait in 2011. In August 2019 he was selected as a recruiter in Shelby County and became the state’s top recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer in just 4 years. He attributes his kids as his motivation for applying himself 100% to his job.



“Confidence was the key I used to become a successful recruiter,” said Davidson. “I had to build up my confidence, address my weaknesses, surround myself with winners, control the things I can control, and worry less about the things that I can’t.”



Because of Davidson’s dedication and performance, he will now represent Tennessee by competing against the other 53 award winners to be the regional, and possibly the national, recruiter of the year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 15:50 Story ID: 456976 Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memphis Soldier named Tennessee’s Top Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer, by SGT James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.