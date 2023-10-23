Herlong, Calif. -- The commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command visited Sierra Army Depot, Wednesday Oct. 18, as part of a series of visits to Army installations under his command.



Lalor was joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra St. Helen, U.S. Army TACOM senior enlisted advisor. It was St. Helen’s fourth visit to Sierra Army Depot after assuming responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor, August 2022. Lalor assumed command of U.S. Army TACOM, July 19, 2023.



“You have a huge mission,” Lalor told members of the Sierra Army Depot workforce. “It’s only going to get more interesting as the Army divests more from units out in the field. You make a big difference here, every day.”



Sierra Army Depot opened the visit by showcasing its achievements in the welding, blast, and paint shops, before moving on to showcase its efforts to support foreign military sales, and how it supports the U.S. Army Reserve as the central issuing facility of organizational clothing and individual equipment. Sierra Army Depot closed the visit by showcasing its roles as the U.S. Army’s largest supply support activity as well as its parts harvest and long-term storage activities.



Sierra Army Depot employs approximately 1,200 U.S. Army civilian employees in Herlong and is located approximately 60 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada. Sierra Army Depot provides materiel readiness and unique sustainment solutions for the U.S. Army and the Joint Force. Sierra Army Depot is one of 26 locations that make up the U.S. Army’s Organic Industrial Base – and is assigned to U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 14:42 Story ID: 456973 Location: HERLONG, CA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army TACOM commanding general visits Sierra Army Depot, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.