FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Col. Kevin Potts, Fort Indiantown Gap Garrison Commander, and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, cut a ribbon officially dedicating the installation's main access control point signifying a new era in security for all who work, live and train here. The ACP went into operation shortly after the ceremony, and now a state or federally issued ID will be required to access the installation. Fort Indiantown Gap was the National Guard's busiest training center in Fiscal Year 2023.

(Transcript of remarks by Col. Kevin Potts during the main ACP dedication ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap)



Distinguished guests and friends, I want to thank you for joining us today at this special event, as we dedicate Fort Indiantown Gap’s main access control point.



For decades we’ve been concerned with security for our military installations overseas, but the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on our nation changed the way we approach security at our facilities here in the homeland.



Together, we serve to ensure that Fort Indiantown Gap provides safe and secure premier, state-of-the-art training environment that meets the needs of the Pennsylvania National Guard, our state and federal partners, as well as those who live, and work here. This access control point is a major step forward in providing that safe and secure environment.



Since this project began in December 2021, many have expressed some mis-characterized concern over the “closing” of Fort Indiantown Gap. I cannot express strongly enough that this effort has never been about “closing” the installation but creating a safer facility for all who spend time here.



This new access control point will provide an increased level of security, because the safety and security of this installation and our people is the top priority.



I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved with this project. Your countless hours of hard work have culminated with this dedication ceremony here today.



This project is the result of careful and thorough planning, and it embodies the power of partnerships. The partnership between the National Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, PennDOT, the construction contractor CBLA Joint Venture Construction Services, and many others who have worked tirelessly on the vision of a safe and secure installation. Beyond the official partnerships, this would also not have been possible without the partnerships of our neighbors.



In the words of the great American poet Robert Frost, “Good fences make good neighbors,”. So, to our community partners with us here today, I’d like to extend my personal thanks for your assistance in helping our neighbors understand why implementing access control here is so important.



It is in that spirit we look forward to seeing our neighbors joining us at community events here throughout the year, such as our annual tree lighting ceremony at the Community Club on December 6.



And finally, once we’ve cut this ribbon, I would like to invite you all to take some time to tour these new facilities before you depart. Thank you again for your continued support.