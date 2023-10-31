Defense Health Agency Recognized for Supporting Military Families

Photo By Robbie Hammer | The Defense Health Agency was awarded the Civil Leadership Award by Blue Star Families...... read more read more Photo By Robbie Hammer | The Defense Health Agency was awarded the Civil Leadership Award by Blue Star Families at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. on Oct. 26. Here, DHA Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland accepts the award on behalf of the agency from Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Health Agency was awarded the Civil Leadership Award by Blue Star Families at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. on Oct. 26.



Blue Star Celebration 2023 honored strategic partners for their part in supporting military and veteran families.



DHA Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland accepted the award on behalf of the agency.



“My sincere thank you to Blue Star Families, not just for this recognition but thank you for everything you do for military families,” said Crosland.



“I’m proud of what our Military Health System does, day in and day out. The DHA is proud to support our service members and their families in keeping them healthy.”



Brianna Keilar, CNN anchor and host for the evening’s events, talked about the DHA’s collaborations with Blue Star Families.



“They collaborated with (Blue Star Families) on the Building Healthy Military Communities Initiative,” said Keilar. “They promoted and shared our annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey. They also shared information with our families during the COVID-19 town halls.”



She added that the DHA is also providing support for the expansion of the Blue Star Families Blue Star Outdoors program.



“We are partnering to increase access to nature and the outdoors for thousands of military families across our nation.”



In her acceptance remarks, Crosland talked about the DHA’s duty to care for the nation’s warfighters.



“We take care of almost 10 million very special Americans—and when the nation calls, we take care of others, too,” said Crosland. “We sent thousands of military medics to civilian hospitals and clinics when COVID struck. We helped operate immunization clinics around the country, and we continue to deploy and send our medical teams overseas.”



“There isn’t another health system like it in the world, and it’s an honor to be part of it,” Crosland said.



“While I appreciate the recognition today, we are not done,” Crosland added. “I'm grateful for what all of you in this room do for our military and our family members. You are part of the solution of better health for all.”