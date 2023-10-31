Marie Bussiere selected as NUWC Division Newport’s technical director

Photo By David Stoehr | Marie Bussiere, digital transformation executive for Deputy Assistant, Secretary of...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Marie Bussiere, digital transformation executive for Deputy Assistant, Secretary of the Navy Research, Development Test and Engineering, was selected as NUWC Division Newport’s next technical director on Oct. 30, 2023, and will take on this role in January 2024. In her 35 years at Division Newport, she has held various leadership positions. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Marie Bussiere, digital transformation executive for Deputy Assistant, Secretary of the Navy Research, Development Test and Engineering (DASN RDT&E), has been selected as the next technical director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport. She will officially begin in this capacity in January 2024.



“Ms. Bussiere brings exceptional leadership skills and 35 years of undersea warfare technical experience to the position,” Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Executive Director Giao Phan said in announcement on behalf of leadership on Oct. 30. “She most recently served as the DASN RDT&E digital transformation executive senior scientific technical manager. There, she provided technical and management direction of senior scientists, engineers and managers who perform and manage science and technology and RDT&E for Navy Digital Transformation to maximize agility, interoperability, reusability and scalability across the enterprise.



“She provided senior-level leadership to transform the culture and workforce to adopt the tools, processes, methods, training and collaborative environments necessary for Naval Digital Engineering across the lifecycle.”



Bussiere takes over for Ron Vien, who retired on March 31, 2023, after concluding his 35-year, 10-month career and service to the U.S. Navy. [link -- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/Article-View/Article/3348066/technical-directors-passion-to-nuwc-division-newports-mission-highlighted-durin/)] After Vien’s retirement, members of Division Newport’s senior leadership served in two-month rotations as acting technical director. Current acting Technical Director Rebecca Chhim will continue in the role through December 2023. Bussiere served in such capacity in August and September.



“In my 35 years here at Division Newport, I have worked across the entire organization and have a deep respect for what we do collectively,” Bussiere said. “What stands out in all of my past and present interactions is you! We have a tremendous workforce that brings not only full-spectrum knowledge and experience, but, most importantly, diversity of thought.”



Before her position at the DASN office, Bussiere served as head of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat Systems Department from 2012-21. In this position, she led a team of 625 personnel, where she was responsible for planning, directing and conducting a full spectrum program for submarine combat systems.



Bussiere has held a variety of leadership positions with increasing responsibility throughout her career. This includes an assignment as the acting head of the Department of the Navy Modeling and Simulation Office, head of the Undersea Weapons Acquisition and Life Cycle Engineering Division within the Torpedo Systems Department, head of the Logistics Product Development Branch within the USW Combat Systems Department, and Royal Australian Navy Replacement Combat System lead system engineer. She also was Division Newport's logistics career field manager for the Naval Acquisition Development Program and NAVSEA’s Live, Virtual, Constructive M&S Knowledge Point Champion.



Bussiere began her career as a co-op student at Division Newport in 1988 as an engineering technician in the Trident Command and Control Systems Maintenance Activity. She split her time between work and attending the University of Rhode Island (URI) in Kingston, Rhode Island, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1991. Following graduation from URI, she was hired as an electronics engineer in the Combat System Department. While working full time, she earned a Master of Business Administration from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2000 and received a diploma from the Naval War College for coursework in the areas of Strategy and Policy, National Security Decision Making and Joint Maritime Operations, as well as Joint Professional Military Education Phase I Certification.



She also earned a Cybersecurity Fundamentals certificate from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



