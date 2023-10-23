WADS Lends Expertise to ARC WEBTAC 2023 Security Forces Working Group

Photo By Kimberly Burke | Tech. Sgt. Lena Campbell, Western Air Defense Sector security forces representative,...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Burke | Tech. Sgt. Lena Campbell, Western Air Defense Sector security forces representative, discusses trauma kit options with her security forces working group at the Air Reserve Component Weapons and Tactics Conference, Oct. 16-20, 2023, Tucson, Arizona. The working group looked at options for streamlining the security forces individual trauma kits and finding the right sized trauma bags that can handle larger emergency situations before emergency medical personnel can arrive on the scene. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

For the past two decades, the Air Reserve Component Weapons and Tactics Conference (ARC WEPTAC) has stood as a beacon of collaboration and strategic planning for the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command. Since its inception in 1999, the conference has been an annual gathering held each October in Tucson, Ariz. With a focus on identifying critical capability shortfalls for ARC and ANG weapons systems, missions, and training priorities, the conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of national security.



At the conference, representatives from both ANG and AFRC field units engaged in intensive cross-functional discussions through Mission Weapon System working groups. These gatherings serve as a platform for skilled tacticians to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare. By pooling their expertise, these professionals identify needs and capabilities required to counter current threats effectively.



The Western Air Defense Sector’s security forces representative, Tech. Sgt. Lena Campbell, played a crucial role in the Security Forces working group. The working group addressed key requirements to meet broad and challenging tasks such as installation access control, base defense, suspect apprehension and detention, and other critical areas. During these discussions, industry-offered technology was explored to bridge capability gaps. Campbell's participation illuminated the depth of the conversation in this vital career field, which encompasses 7,755 Airmen from all ANG wings in the 54 States, Territories, and the District of Columbia.



One of the unique aspects of ARC WEPTAC is its direct impact on decision-making. By addressing today's problem sets and articulating critical needs, conference attendees can directly influence the allocation of resources. The conference provides a channel to request support directly from the Director of the Air National Guard, ensuring that the challenges identified are met with strategic solutions.



The outcomes of the conference echo a clear vision: a future where the Air Reserve Component is equipped with the necessary tools and capabilities to face any challenge. The collaborative efforts of experts like Campbell and her colleagues highlight the commitment of the ARC and ANG in ensuring the safety and security of the nation. In the ever-evolving landscape of national security, the ARC WEPTAC stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, strategy, and shared vision. As the discussions translate into action, the nation can rest assured that its defenders are not only prepared for the challenges of today but are actively shaping a safer tomorrow.