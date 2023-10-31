Main access control point dedicated at Fort Indiantown Gap

Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as civilians...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as civilians and community partners, attend a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed main access control point at Fort Indiantown Gap, Nov. 1, 2023. Construction of the main ACP began in December 2021. Fort Indiantown Gap is consistently one of the busiest National Guard training centers in the country and the access control point project helps ensure a safe and secure environment for the service members who train here and the employees who work here. After Sept. 11, 2001, the Department of Defense mandated tighter security at military installations, including access control points. Construction of the access control points at Fort Indiantown Gap has been delayed several times. Once operational, individuals will be required to present a state or federally issued photo ID to access the installation. All other entrances to Fort Indiantown Gap will then be permanently closed to through traffic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier) see less | View Image Page

After a year and half of construction, and after numerous delays since Sept. 11, 2001, the main access control point at Fort Indiantown Gap was dedicated during a ceremony, Nov. 1, 2023.



Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as civilians and community partners, gathered for the ceremony under the canopy of the main ACP. Remarks were shared by Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander of Fort Indiantown Gap, and Rep. Dan Meuser, representative of Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District.



“For decades we’ve been concerned with security for our military installations overseas,” said Potts. “The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our nation changed the way the way we approach security at our facilities here in the homeland”



Potts addressed concerns that this ACP was constructed in an effort to "close" out the public from Fort Indiantown Gap, reiterating that the general public is still welcome and invited.



“I cannot express strongly enough that this effort has never been about closing the installation, but creating a safer facility for all who spend time here,” said Potts. “In the words of the great American poet Robert Frost, ‘good fences make good neighbors.'"



Fort Indiantown Gap is consistently one of the busiest National Guard training centers in the country and the access control point project helps ensure a safe and secure environment for the service members who train here and the employees who work here.



After Sept. 11, 2001, the Department of Defense mandated tighter security at military installations, including access control points. Construction of the access control points at Fort Indiantown Gap has been delayed several times.



Individuals are now required to present a state or federally issued photo ID to access the installation. All other entrances to Fort Indiantown Gap will then be permanently closed to through traffic.



Construction on the second access control point on the east end of the installation, near the intersection of Fisher Ave. and Quartermaster Rd., is expected to begin in 2024.