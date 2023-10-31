Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Miamisburg, Ohio

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Billy A. DeBord, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Nov. 11 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, Ohio, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Miamisburg, DeBord was a member of F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eighth U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action July 25, 1950, at age 18, while his unit was engaged in battle with the North Korean People’s Army near Yongdong, South Korea. Because of the fighting, his body was not recovered and there was never any evidence that he was a prisoner of war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death for him of Dec. 31, 1953.



On Oct. 21, 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred a set of remains designated Unknown X-945 – for laboratory analysis – from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The remains were buried in the Punchbowl after being recovered near Yongdong in 1951.



DeBord was accounted for by the DPAA April 28, 2023, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for. More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Pfc. DeBord, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3411126/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-debord-b/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Swart Funeral Home, (937) 859-3686.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 11:52 Story ID: 456949 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Miamisburg, Ohio, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.