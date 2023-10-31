Vital Support: 2ABCT Conducts Supply Support Activity Operations Across the European Theater

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Sgt. Mark Reynolds and Sgt. Natalia Hurst, part of the 47th Brigade Support...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Sgt. Mark Reynolds and Sgt. Natalia Hurst, part of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, forward deployed to Europe, underscore the pivotal role the Supply Support Activity (SSA) plays in ensuring the brigade's logistical success during its deployment in Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland. Reynolds emphasized the SSA's mission-critical task of supplying, maintaining, and repairing armored vehicles and equipment, highlighting its indispensable nature in maintaining the brigade's rapid response capability throughout the European theater. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland – In the heart of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division deployment to Europe, the Supply Support Activity (SSA) at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland stands as a logistical linchpin, enabling the brigade to fulfill its mission across the European theater.



This bustling logistics facility plays a vital role in the brigade's readiness, offering critical supplies, maintenance, and parts for armored vehicles, wheeled vehicles, and tactical equipment. The soldiers that run the SSA's steadfast dedication to ensuring that the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team remains combat-ready reflects the essence of military logistics excellence.



As the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team undertakes its mission in Europe, its success heavily hinges on the continuous and efficient operations of the SSA. The brigade's deployment and presence in Europe is part of a broader strategy to deter aggression while demonstrating unwavering solidarity with our Allies and partners.



U.S. Army Sergeants assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Sgt. Mark Reynolds and Sgt. Natalia Hurst provides insights into the crucial role the SSA plays in the brigade's logistics success.



Reynolds, a non-commissioned officer at the SSA, emphasized the SSA's indispensable role, "The SSA is the beating heart of our logistics operations, especially in a deployment of this magnitude. We're entrusted with the mission-critical task of supplying, maintaining, and repairing our armored vehicles and equipment," he said. "Without the SSA, our brigade's ability to respond rapidly and effectively would be significantly compromised."



Hurst, another dedicated soldier at the SSA, underscored the facility's extensive scope and significance. "We're not just managing equipment; we're managing the lifeline of our brigade," she said. "Every day, we ensure that the right supplies are delivered to the right place, empowering the brigade to stay fully operational. Our responsibility is paramount, and we take it to heart."



For the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, this is not a typical deployment as the SSA's significance extends beyond the borders of Poland. Its role in supporting the unit's mission is even more challenging due to the brigade's geographical spread across three NATO countries spanning 1.2 million miles that encompass its area of responsibility. Ensuring that the required supplies, spare parts, and equipment reach the correct locations at the right time, such as Novo Selo, Bulgaria, where the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment is positioned, is over 1,400 miles and seven countries away from where the SSA, is a formidable logistical feat—one that the SSA consistently accomplishes with precision and dedication.



Master Sgt. Jacqueline Davis, assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, explained, "Our work doesn't end within the confines of our base. We extend our support to our troops deployed in multiple locations, be it Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, or any other part of our area of responsibility. The SSA guarantees that our soldiers are well-equipped wherever they are." Davis emphasized the SSA's role as a central element in the brigade's success, saying, "Considering the vast operational footprint of our brigade, it's clear that the SSA is the cornerstone of our logistics chain."



The SSA's capacity to provide timely and efficient logistics support is especially crucial during deployments and training exercises, where the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team must demonstrate its operational excellence. The SSA's dedication to maintaining a well-equipped brigade ensures mission success, whether it be during exercises or real-world operations.



As the SSA continues to excel in its mission, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team can confidently face future challenges and respond effectively to emerging threats—the dedication and commitment of soldiers like Sgt. Reynolds and Sgt. Turner, under the leadership of Master Sgt. Davis, plays a pivotal role in achieving this objective. Their dedication to maintaining the SSA as a reliable source of support underscores the critical role of this logistics facility in the brigade's overall success.



With its strategic importance spanning across the Baltic and Black Sea regions, the SSA ensures that the brigade remains fully operational, whether on domestic soil or overseas deployments. The SSA is not just a logistics hub but a cornerstone of the brigade's success, ensuring that armored vehicles, wheeled vehicles, and equipment remain mission-ready.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, headquarters is forward deployed to Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland.