507th ARW October Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Bobby Jackson, 465th Air Refueling Squadron
Kirsten Milkowski, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Jesse Smith, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
MASTER SERGEANT
Bridgette Carter, 507th Force Support Squadron
Lloyd Hill, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Adam Koss, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Thomas Rabon, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Bradley Secraw, 507th Air Refueling Wing
Maxwell Spates, 507th Maintenance Squaron
Sean Vendeventer, 507th Medical Squadron
Dontia Yates, 507th Medical Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Marshall Batts, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Maria Diaz, 507th Medical Squadron
Godspower Igben, 507th Force Support Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Monet Giles, 507th Medical Squadron
Castonio Leary, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Brennan Staats, 507th Operations Group
Marshal Batts, 507th Security Forces Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Eric Alvarez, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Chirstopher Easter, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Jemiyah Franklin, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Jahse Kranz, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Eli Land, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Sarahy Linares, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Phirack Mao, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Braxton Oakley, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Riley Summers, 507th Security Forces Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Malani Golden, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Brian Harris, 507th Medical Squadron
Ranier Dion Meneses, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Moise Mpala, 507th Security Forces Squadron
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 11:02
|Story ID:
|456944
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
