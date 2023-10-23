Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW October Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
    Bobby Jackson, 465th Air Refueling Squadron
    Kirsten Milkowski, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Jesse Smith, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron


    MASTER SERGEANT
    Bridgette Carter, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Lloyd Hill, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Adam Koss, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Thomas Rabon, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Bradley Secraw, 507th Air Refueling Wing
    Maxwell Spates, 507th Maintenance Squaron
    Sean Vendeventer, 507th Medical Squadron
    Dontia Yates, 507th Medical Squadron


    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Marshall Batts, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Maria Diaz, 507th Medical Squadron
    Godspower Igben, 507th Force Support Squadron


    STAFF SERGEANT
    Monet Giles, 507th Medical Squadron
    Castonio Leary, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Brennan Staats, 507th Operations Group
    Marshal Batts, 507th Security Forces Squadron


    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Eric Alvarez, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Chirstopher Easter, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Jemiyah Franklin, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Jahse Kranz, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Eli Land, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Sarahy Linares, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Phirack Mao, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Braxton Oakley, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Riley Summers, 507th Security Forces Squadron


    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Malani Golden, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Brian Harris, 507th Medical Squadron
    Ranier Dion Meneses, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Moise Mpala, 507th Security Forces Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 11:02
    Story ID: 456944
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th ARW October Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

