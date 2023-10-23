Remembering the Women's Army Corps

Residents around the Fort Knox community gathered together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Women’s Army Corps during Night at the Patton Museum, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Fort Knox.



The WAC was the first non-medical active-duty component allowing women to serve in the U.S. Army and paved the way for the full gender integration of the force in 1978.



“These are stories that have been forgotten,” said Steve Schmitt, member of the Fort Knox Spouses and Community Club. The club organized the WAC’s celebration event.



The evenings events were similar to museum tours. Participants were guided through the museum to different exhibits and scenes of volunteers acting out historical events in WAC history such as recruiting for the WAC program, the racial integration of WAC members and the Congressional discussion of integrating WAC into the regular U.S. Army.



One exhibit contained living history, and that was Chief Warrant Officer Tracy Garder. Garder was the last member of the WAC and retired last year. Garder spoke about her time in service and answered questions with the tour groups.



“To hear her [ Garder] stories covering more than five decades of change in the Army for women was truly inspiring for me as a captain in the Army Reserve,” said Capt. Tori Menendez, a company commander at Fort Knox.



“It was exciting to volunteer for this event and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the WAC at the same time,” said Menendez, who volunteered as a tour guide of the Patton Museum.



“It was an honor and joy to be able to share my experiences, hopes and dreams with the families at the museum,” said Garder.



“It’s hard to put a life into words, but I hope I captured the frustrations and challenges with the pride and triumphs. I truly loved serving my country, and if asked to do it again, I would.”



Garder served in the military for 44 years in the Army and Army Reserve. Her awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters and several others.



In 1978, the DoD dissolved the WAC after the Defense Procurement Authorization Bill was passed, and required women to be fully integrated into the U.S. Army.

