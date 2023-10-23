Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st SFS trains with K-9 Diesel

    81st SFS trains with K-9 Diesel

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis | U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Alvarez, Keesler veterinary clinic NCO in charge, demonstrates...... read more read more

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    81st Security Forces Squadron members and their canines are seen at the gates and all over base, ensuring they remain at the top of their game.

    The training that happens behind the kennel gates, however, is arguably the most important of all.

    Under Second Air Force and Air Education and Training Command, Military Working Dog teams are trained at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas at the 341st Training Squadron to learn patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions.

    To maintain their skills, MWD handlers train with their dogs every day in obedience, patrol and detection. The handlers also practice medical and veterinary training to care for their four-legged partners.

    “Something most people don’t think about is that you are your dog’s first line of safety,” said Senior Airman Jordan Ellis, 81st SFS MWD handler. “I’ve been in positions where I needed to react quickly and I’m very grateful I was able to rely on my medical training.”

    The 81st SFS conducts monthly in-house medical training on various subjects, including taking vital signs, performing physical examinations, checking airways, giving injections and performing canine tactical combat casualty care.

    To get the most realistic training possible, the 81st SFS handlers get to spend time with a very special MWD.

    The Advanced Canine Medical Trainer K-9 Diesel was named in memory of a heroic working dog who died in the line of duty. Designed in partnership with the Department of Defense, the simulator can bark, whimper, growl, move its jaw and breathe in programmed patterns through a remote control.

    “Having access to this simulator is critical for us because it replicates actual emergencies we could face in the field,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Wood, 81st SFS MWD kennel master. “We’re making sure that we can do these routine things routinely well.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 09:52
    Story ID: 456940
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st SFS trains with K-9 Diesel, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    81st SFS trains with K-9 Diesel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    excellence
    Keesler Air Force Base
    training
    81st Security Forces Squadron
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Second Air Force
    341st Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT