81st SFS trains with K-9 Diesel

81st Security Forces Squadron members and their canines are seen at the gates and all over base, ensuring they remain at the top of their game.



The training that happens behind the kennel gates, however, is arguably the most important of all.



Under Second Air Force and Air Education and Training Command, Military Working Dog teams are trained at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas at the 341st Training Squadron to learn patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions.



To maintain their skills, MWD handlers train with their dogs every day in obedience, patrol and detection. The handlers also practice medical and veterinary training to care for their four-legged partners.



“Something most people don’t think about is that you are your dog’s first line of safety,” said Senior Airman Jordan Ellis, 81st SFS MWD handler. “I’ve been in positions where I needed to react quickly and I’m very grateful I was able to rely on my medical training.”



The 81st SFS conducts monthly in-house medical training on various subjects, including taking vital signs, performing physical examinations, checking airways, giving injections and performing canine tactical combat casualty care.



To get the most realistic training possible, the 81st SFS handlers get to spend time with a very special MWD.



The Advanced Canine Medical Trainer K-9 Diesel was named in memory of a heroic working dog who died in the line of duty. Designed in partnership with the Department of Defense, the simulator can bark, whimper, growl, move its jaw and breathe in programmed patterns through a remote control.



“Having access to this simulator is critical for us because it replicates actual emergencies we could face in the field,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Wood, 81st SFS MWD kennel master. “We’re making sure that we can do these routine things routinely well.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 09:52 Story ID: 456940 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st SFS trains with K-9 Diesel, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.