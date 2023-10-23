Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command names its Senior Sailor of the Year

Photo By Julius Evans | Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Robertson, a native of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Robertson, a native of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was selected as Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) Senior Sailor of the Year for 2023. Capt. Matthew Marcinkiewicz, commanding officer, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), recognized Robertson during the annual all hands uniform change-over inspection. NMRLC manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support and real-world operations. Located in Williamsburg, VA, NMRLC supports readiness by providing deployable medical systems, high-quality eyewear and ophthalmic devices, and fleet logistical solutions. The EXMEDs provide Combatant Commanders’ desired capabilities regarding standardized, modular, scalable combat service support and medical/dental capabilities to advanced-base environments across the entire range of joint military operations. NMRLC is at the heart of Navy Medicine’s enterprise-wide foundational change designing and delivering agile and integrated capabilities to the Fleet and Fleet Marine Forces in the Distributed Maritime Operations. These unique capabilities will provide medical assets to Combatant Commanders in theatres around the world. see less | View Image Page

Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Robertson, a native of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was selected as Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) Senior Sailor of the Year for 2023.



Robertson, a 2009 graduate of Passaic County Technical Institute, joined the Navy 11 years ago. Robertson also earned a degree from Passaic County Community College in 2011.



“I joined the Navy to finish my education and for the opportunity to see the world,” said Robertson.



Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Prospect Park.



“Growing up in the New York City metropolitan area, I learned the value of perseverance,” said Robertson. “One quote that has stuck with me is, ‘It always seems impossible until it is done.’”



Today, Robertson serves as a hospital corpsman with NMRLC Det Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity Yorktown (NORA YT). NORA YT offers a new selection of eyewear in an effort to promote vision readiness, high visual performance and safety for all service members.



“My favorite part about being a hospital corpsman is being able to provide care and comfort to those in need,” said Robertson.



NMRLC manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support and real-world operations.



Located in Williamsburg, Virginia, NMRLC supports readiness by providing deployable medical systems, high-quality eyewear and ophthalmic devices, and fleet logistical solutions. The EXMEDs provide Combatant Commanders’ desired capabilities regarding standardized, modular, scalable combat service support and medical/dental capabilities to advanced-base environments across the entire range of joint military operations.



NMRLC is at the heart of Navy Medicine’s enterprise-wide foundational change designing and delivering agile and integrated capabilities to the Fleet and Fleet Marine Forces in the Distributed Maritime Operations. These unique capabilities will provide medical assets to Combatant Commanders in theatres around the world.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.



As a member of the Navy, Robertson is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“The Navy contributes to national defense by maintaining freedom of the seas and being a show of force,” said Robertson.



Robertson has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“I am most proud of being a part of the USS Abraham Lincoln 2019-2020 ‘Around the World’ deployment,” said Robertson. “I am also proud of seeing our sailors grow and develop as leaders.”



As Robertson and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.



“Serving in the Navy means having the honor to wake up each morning knowing that I have made a small, but significant contribution to our nation,” added Robertson.