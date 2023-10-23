November 2023 Command Message: Appreciating those who make us Fort Liberty

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – November 11th is Veterans Day, which honors all who answered the call to serve. It is a reminder that the Army’s people are its greatest strength, and taking care of them is our top priority. We are committed to the success of our Soldiers from the time they arrive through departure.



Our directorate of human resources team is dedicated to ensuring service members experience a smooth PCS move or transition from the service. Fortunately, we have one of the best transition assistance programs in the Army, helping our service members successfully transition into the civilian sector, with many choosing to stay and work here.



About half of the Department of the Army civilian force comprises Army Veterans, which is true here at Fort Liberty. Our Veterans have unique skills and experiences, making them invaluable contributors to our garrison. I am thankful for the professionalism, dedication, and insight each of them brings to our team.



November is also Military Family Appreciation Month. Caring for military Families is a privilege and a responsibility we take seriously. It is the commitment of our Families, not just our Soldiers that allows our service members to protect the American people.



I want to remind our Families to take advantage of the services available to them. Army Community Service has countless programs, classes, and events geared toward supporting Families, improving resiliency, and navigating service members and their Families through the challenges of military life.



I’d also like to highlight some of the upcoming events for this month. This weekend, we have the annual Fort Liberty 10 Miler, a perfect opportunity to burn some calories before we head into the holiday season. And speaking of the holiday season, for this year’s Thanksgiving, if you don’t feel like cooking, the Iron Mike Conference Center has to-go meals, or you and your Family can attend an all-you-can-eat buffet.



Finally, we will end the month by selecting this year’s Fort Liberty Family of the Year and the Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s a fantastic event to show appreciation for our military Families and all you do.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:



• CG Scramble – Nov. 3

• Fort Liberty 10 Miler – Nov. 4

• EFMP Fall Festival – Nov. 4

• Water Safety Instructor Certification Course – Nov. 4, 5, 11 & 12

• Deadline to register for CYS Winter Sports – Nov. 6

• EFMP Creating Memories for the Holidays: Calming Boxes – Nov. 7

• Adult Trivia Night – Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28 & Dec. 6

• Lego Brick Builders – Nov. 8

• Dungeons & Dragons (High School) – Nov. 8

• Family Game Night – Nov. 9

• EFMP Story Time – Nov. 13

• Clean Sweep – Nov. 13-17

• Turkey Throw Down – Nov. 15

• S.T.E.A.M. – Nov. 15

• Arbor Days @ Soldier Support Center – Nov. 16

• BOSS Thanksgiving – Nov. 17

• EFMP Support Group – Nov. 17

• BOSS Movie Night – Nov. 17

• 12 Hour Frenzy – Nov. 18

• CPR for the Professional Rescuer Class – Nov. 18

• Tough Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament – Nov. 18

• Dungeons & Dragons (High School) – Nov. 22

• Thanksgiving Day Feast – Nov. 23

• Reading with a Purpose – Nov. 28

• Game Night – Nov. 29

• Christmas Tree Lighting – Nov. 30

• BOSS Paintball – Dec. 1