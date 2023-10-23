Joint Munitions Command trio dishes advice at Rocky

Several members of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce participated in Rock Island High School’s Career Day in Rock Island, Illinois.



Participants included JMC’s senior military leader, Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of JMC.



All were part of more than 100 professionals who were invited to Rocky to expose students to a variety of careers and professions. They discussed how skills learned in high school are still used in their current lives.



Career Day helps students make connections between classroom curriculums and careers, motivates and inspires them, and provides role models.



“As a former Rocky grad, it was great to come home and talk with the students about higher education and career planning, as well as critical life skills learned in high school that I still use today like math, writing, teamwork, and time management,” said Aimee Bland, the Government-Owned, Government-Operated division chief in the Organic Industrial Base Support Directorate for JMC.



Anderson and 1st Lt. Jeffrey Campbell Jr., JMC’s aide-de-camp, also emphasized the benefits of Army service and encouraged participants to think about the military branch as a potential career choice, to include civilian positions for those who are unable to serve in a uniform.



“Because of the skills the Army has given me, I am living the American dream,” Anderson said.



Anderson discussed the fact that there are more than 200 jobs to choose from in the Army – science, cybersecurity, combat forces, aviation, medicine, law – all of which are necessary for the Army to accomplish its missions.



“The Army provides boundless opportunities to explore your interests, follow your calling, and establish enduring connections,” Anderson said.



Campbell stated that he enlisted in the Army before finishing high school and learned a lot about future careers through Army mentorship.



“The leadership, training, and experience gained through military service are second to none,” Anderson said. “The Army has allowed me to become a leader and make a difference.”



Anderson and Campbell also emphasized the benefits of Army service to include education, salary, health care, and vacation time while serving a cause bigger than yourself.



“We would love to have you on our team, but it doesn’t matter what you do when you grow up,” Anderson said. “The most important thing you can be is a good person.”



JMC, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal, provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the tactical edge around the world. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 08:17 Story ID: 456933 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL , IL, US