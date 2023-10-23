Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C/5-4 ADAR Conducts M-SHORAD Driver Training

    10.24.2023

    Story by Spc. Andrew Simeri 

    5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    24-26 OCT, Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) driver training at Grafenwöhr Training Area. The training is to familiarize operators on the capabilities and limitations the M-SHORAD Stryker platform.

    The training consists of several events including: elevated hill, even terrain, ditch crossing, obstacle negotiation, and night driving using DVE/NVG.

