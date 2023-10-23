FORT STEWART, Ga. – The Sgt. 1st Class Paul R. Smith Education Center, located outside of the base's main gate, is committed to developing intelligent, adaptable and professional Soldiers, Veterans and civilians.



Learning impacts Soldiers and civilians throughout their lives and enables them to be successful everyday.



Sgt. 1st Class Christina Helsham, assigned to the 904th Contracting Battalion, received her Associate of Arts in General Studies at the Fort Stewart Main Post Chapel on Oct. 27, 2023. Helsham is the first of her four siblings to earn a degree, and her journey has only begun.



"General Studies is a baseline from where you can move up and choose your next major," said Helsham. "I'm going for my Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration."



Although Helsham received her degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus, she sought advice and guidance from staff at the Education Center. The counseling services were key to leading Helsham onto the right path for her educational goals.



Helsham also utilized different facility resources, such as the computer lab, to stay focused and complete assignments. As a Soldier, the tuition assistance provided by the Army has supported Helsham in reaching success.



"The Education Center is a great resource," said Helsham. "If I have any questions whatsoever, I can email or go to speak with the counselors."



This Education Center is a multi-use learning facility with multimedia and computer resources to support the Army Continuing Education System. Furthermore, the facility enables commanders to train and educate their Soldiers in mission-related educational advancement along with offering a variety of study programs to build up academic skills.



Military personnel have access to colleges, education counseling, education testing, military testing, the learning center, the Basic Skills Education Program, in and out processing, graduation ceremonies and more through the Education Center.



"Time is the biggest challenge," said Helsham. "We work from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., so going home to finish assignments and study can be hard. I make furthering my education a priority and find motivation in my family, who are proud of me."



Soldiers spend countless hours completing research papers, assigned readings, studying for exams and finishing assignments all while balancing family life and duties that come with serving the nation. At the graduation ceremony hosted by the Education Center, Helsham, along with 108 other graduates, received their respective certificates, diplomas and degrees.

