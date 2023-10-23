Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard Hosts Annual Best Warrior Competition with First-Ever Airman Participant

    CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Story by Spc. shae cox 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — In a historic first, the California Army and Air National Guard jointly hosted their annual Best Warrior competition Oct. 23-26, 2023, at Camp San Luis Obispo, Calif. This four-day event brought together 12 service members from major commands throughout the state, including the inaugural participation of an Airman, to compete for the title of best Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier in California.

    "To contend for the title of California National Guard's Best Warrior has been a challenge, but I came prepared," said U.S. Army Pfc. Marck Anthony Rangel Garcia with the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, who trained for six and a half months prior to the competition.

    Competitors faced a series of rigorous physical and mental challenges, from marksmanship and leadership evaluations, to written exams and physical exercises. The grueling nature of the competition was further accentuated by the presence of the cadre, who not only oversaw the event but also participated alongside the competitors.

    “As cadre members, we don't just oversee the competition; we are in the trenches with our warriors. We sweat alongside them, we endure the same challenges, and we understand the demands they face,” said Sgt. Felicia Moffat, a cadre member for the event.

    "This is my third year competing, and I do it because of the camaraderie with those that I serve with," said Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Johnson, 49th Military Police Brigade, last year's runner-up. "This year, there's a whole other level of competitors– they're hungry, they've been studying and planning. But I've got to see the very best version of them, and it's inspiring."

    The mystery event, designed to test adaptability and critical thinking, proved to be a significant hurdle. "To me, it's about figuring out the next obstacle and just doing my best," Garcia said.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Yvonne Muchow, the command sergeant major for the 223rd Regional Training Institute, expressed immense pride in the competitors, stating, "Our competitors are a source of pride for us. They exemplify the dedication and skill that California is known for.

    This year's California National Guard Best Warrior competition was an event of firsts, marking the inaugural participation of an airman and uniting both branches. The significance of this milestone was not lost on those involved and serves as a testament to the unity and determination of the California National Guard in serving their state and nation.

    Competitors included:
    Spc. Regina Albarran Alba and Sgt. Clay Brown, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Spc. Daisy Guinchard, and Sgt. Alexis Medina-Esqueda, 115th Regional Support Group
    Sgt 1st Class Kyle Johnson and Spc. Kevin Mayorga, 49th Military Police Brigade
    Spc. Isaias Maganda, Camp Roberts Training Installation
    Sgt. Shayan Mirzazadeh, Joint Forces Headquarters
    Pfc. Marck Rangel-Garcia, Combat Aviation Brigade
    Pfc. Dziains Yafremenka, 224th Sustainment Brigade
    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Specchierla, 144th Fighter Wing

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 16:59
    Story ID: 456904
    Location: CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US 
