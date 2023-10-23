Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readout of U.S. Under Secretary of the Navy Honorable Erik Raven, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with the Mayor of Yokosuka, the Honorable Katsuaki Kamiji

    Under Secretary of the Navy and VCNO Meet with Mayor of Yokosuka

    WASHINGTON (Oct. 12, 2023) - The Honorable Erik K. Raven, Under Secretary of the Navy,

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Story by Cmdr. Desiree Frame 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    The Honorable Erik K. Raven, Under Secretary of the Navy, and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with the mayor of Yokosuka, Japan, the Honorable Katsuaki Kamiji, Oct. 12, to thank Mayor Kamiji for Yokosuka’s longstanding history of hosting U.S. Navy assets in the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

    The leaders discussed the strong partnership between the Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan.

    Raven, Franchetti, and Kamiji shared their thoughts on the importance of Allied naval presence in the Indo-Pacific, as well as security and stability in the region. Yokosuka is the only city in the world with a forward-deployed U.S. aircraft carrier, and both leaders spent time discussing the upcoming hull swap between the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS George Washington (CVN 73).

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka is the largest overseas U.S. naval installation in the world, and serves as the home to U.S. Seventh Fleet.

    This was Raven and Franchetti’s first meeting with Mayor Kamiji.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
