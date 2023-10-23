Multi-Capable Airmen train to turn tails faster

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen from Team Travis train on how to recover a C-17 Globemaster III...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen from Team Travis train on how to recover a C-17 Globemaster III after it lands during a Multi-Capable Airmen training event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 23, 2023. For the training, Airmen were taught how to launch and recover a C-17, transport and operate aerospace ground equipment and transport the C-17’s flare defense system. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – A group of Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing came together in a mission generation multi-capable Airman (MCA) event at Travis Air Force base, California, Oct. 23, 2023.



While Team Travis was neck-deep in Exercise Golden Gateway, the 60th Maintenance Squadron hosted four other units on base for a unique training opportunity with the C-17 Globemaster III.



“The mission generation MCA events we held at Travis AFB as part of the Golden Gateway Exercise were to train Airmen from different career fields on tasks that directly support preparing aircraft for a mission,” said Master Sgt. March Tighe, 60th MXS metals technology section chief and lead wing inspection team member. “This [training] could be used in a real-world scenario by reducing the number of traditional forces required for contingency operations, enabling small agile teams to launch and recover their own aircraft, in turn, putting less Airmen in harm’s way.”



Tighe also added this could be utilized at home-station if there were an influx of aircraft requiring additional support preparing aircraft for takeoff, loading cargo and/or marshaling them towards the runway.



“Exercise Golden Gateway presented the perfect opportunity to get after what MCA looks like at Travis AFB,” said Lt. Col. Holly Gramkow, 60th MXS commander.



Hosting a training that equips Airmen with additional tools in their belts can allow for faster operations on the flight line, which in turn gets more missions off the ground.



“Multi-capable Airmen are trained in skills outside of their normal career field to support the objectives within a contingency environment,” Tighe said. “The MCA mindset is about providing a capability, not just a specific functionality and this thinking prepares all Airmen with the ability to rise to the challenges of a pacing threat.”



For the training, Airmen were taught how to launch and recover a C-17, transport and operate Aerospace Ground Equipment and transport the C-17’s flare defense system.



“The instructors were excited to teach their skills and the trainees were excited to learn new things, to the point the Airmen wanted to know how they could earn their MCA patches.”



Airmen from the 60th Operations Support Squadron, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 22nd Airlift Squadron, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and 60th Maintenance Squadron participated in the training.