Fright Flight: 934th Airlift Wing hosts first-ever Halloween-themed family event on base

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, Minn. --

The 934th Airlift Wing’s Military and Family Readiness program held its first-ever “Trunk or Treat,” bringing together service members and their families for a Halloween-themed festival.



Forty costumed kids walked to 14 decorated cars on a hunt for more and more candy. Approximately 15 volunteers helped contribute to the event, including three members from the 934 AW Key Spouse/Supporter program. Composed of volunteer 934 AW spouses, the group supports the families of Airmen before, during and after deployments.



“We hear a lot from our service members about not feeling connected,” said Kelly Wilkinson, MFR program manager and an Air Force veteran. “Not feeling connected to the unit, to the other service members and their families.”



“I was really happy with how many volunteers we had to decorate trunks and make it creative,” Wilkinson said. “And the key spouses are all here too.”



Wilkinson had organized this event in the past for the 133rd Airlift Wing, also in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and had seen attendance of over 100 individuals.



“It’s been a hit at the 133rd, so I knew it would be here too, but it’ll take a few years for it to grow,” Wilkinson said.



The event included a costume contest, with prizes donated by St. Paul-based West 7th Street Boys Club, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based volunteer organization that helps support military families in need.



“Next year, we’ll do a contest for the most creative trunk,” Wilkinson said. ‘It’s all about finding ways to connect with families.”

