AEDC Turkey Trot set to offer another helping of exercise and fellowship

Courtesy Photo | The 2023 Arnold Engineering Development Complex Turkey Trot will take place Nov. 7,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 2023 Arnold Engineering Development Complex Turkey Trot will take place Nov. 7, 2023, at the Arnold Lakeside Complex on Arnold Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force graphic) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Running enthusiasts at Arnold Air Force base needn’t get their feathers ruffled, as the return of a pre-Thanksgiving tradition is drawing near.

The 38th annual Arnold Engineering Development Complex Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Arnold will take place Nov. 7 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Arnold Lakeside Complex, or ALC, after the playing of “Retreat.” This ceremony usually occurs at 4:30 p.m. each day, but it has been adjusted for the Turkey Trot to begin at 4 p.m.

The Company Grade Officers’ Council at Arnold is hosting the event.

“The Turkey Trot is meant to bring the Arnold Air Force Base team together the celebrate the beginning of the holiday season and get a group exercise in,” said 2nd Lt. Garrett Thompson, a CGOC member.

The deadline to register for the Turkey Trot is Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. Those interested in participating can register by email at AEDCturkeytrot2023@gmail.com or by texting 209-450-5484.

The event is open to military personnel, Department of Defense civilians, contractors and their family members in accordance with company policy and supervisor approval.

Participation in the Turkey Trot is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item on the day of the race. Donations collected by the CGOC will be provided to a local food bank.

“While our main goal is to put on the event, we also want to support the community with food donations during these stressful months,” Thompson said.

For those wishing to snag a commemorative 2023 AEDC Turkey Trot T-shirt, the entry fee is $10 plus the donation of a food item. Payments accepted are cash, check, Venmo or PayPal.

When registering, participants are asked to include how many will be joining them and their names. Those wanting T-shirts are asked to provide information on how many they want and sizes.

Participants may also register on the day of the race, but T-shirts will not be guaranteed.

As it has since its move to the ALC several years ago, the 5K route will take runners from the front of the ALC to a path that leads to the back of the building and along Woods Reservoir. The route will then take runners through the Arnold Village community and back to the ALC. Runners will complete this loop twice to finish the race.

Cones and markers will be set up and volunteers will be present to help guide the runners.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and top three female 5K finishers.

Those looking to get out and enjoy the autumn air and fall colors at a more leisurely pace have the option of traversing the Turkey Trot loop by taking part in the 2.5K walk. Anyone interested in doing so may indicate this at the time of registration.

The Turkey Trot will be held rain or shine.

Disclaimer: The CGOC is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.