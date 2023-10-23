Col Charles Merkel Named Next 128th Air Refueling Wing Commander

Photo By Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening | The Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to announce the selection of Colonel Charles...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening | The Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to announce the selection of Colonel Charles "Skipper" Merkel as the incoming commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, succeeding Colonel Adria Zuccaro ere at General Mitchell Field, Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 31, 2023. The transition of command will take place at a formal ceremony in January 2024, with Colonel Zuccaro set to assume a new role within the Wisconsin Air National Guard Air Staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening) see less | View Image Page

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to announce the selection of Colonel Charles "Skipper" Merkel as the incoming commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, succeeding Colonel Adria Zuccaro. The transition of command will take place at a formal ceremony in January 2024, with Colonel Zuccaro set to assume a new role within the Wisconsin Air National Guard Air Staff.



Col Merkel brings a distinguished career and a wealth of experience to his new position. A devoted member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard since 2009, he began his guard journey as an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. Over the years, he demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, deploying to various locations, including Djibouti, Africa, Kadena, Okinawa, and Kunsan, South Korea, where he served as a qualified F-16 pilot and flight lead.



“I couldn’t be more excited to lead this great organization”, said Merkel. “The 128th is Milwaukee’s hometown Air Force and I’m proud to be a part of it.”



During his tenure, Col Merkel held several key roles, including Alert Forces Commander, Operations Support Squadron Commander, and Vice Wing Commander. He also played a pivotal role in overseeing the conversion to the F-35 for the Fighter Wing. In March 2023, he made the transition to the 128th Air Refueling Wing as the Deputy Wing Commander, taking on the role of a KC-135 pilot.



Col Merkel's military career began in 1994 when he was commissioned into the Marine Corps. He embarked on a journey that led him to fly the F/A-18 and to deploy twice to CENTCOM aboard the USS Stennis aircraft carrier. Following his operational deployments, Col Merkel became an instructor at the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron, all while honing his skills as an adversary pilot flying the F-5. This dynamic career eventually led him to transition to the Air National Guard.



Hailing from Brookfield, Wisconsin, Col Merkel graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University. His background in electrical engineering and his aviation expertise make him a well-rounded and capable leader for the 128th Air Refueling Wing.



“I want to continue to tell our story and ensure that the refueling wing is not a well-kept secret,” Merkel said. “We want people to know who we are and what we do.”



Col Merkel and his wife Sandy are active members of the local community, residing in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. They are the proud parents of four children.



With Zuccaro’s tenure as 128 ARW wing commander coming to a close after over three years. She is set to take on a new role within the Wisconsin Air National Guard staff at the joint forces headquarters, where her experience and skills will undoubtedly continue to contribute significantly to the organization's mission and goals.



Her legacy of strong leadership will be remembered and celebrated by those she served alongside.



The announcement of Colonel Charles "Skipper" Merkel's selection as the next 128th Air Refueling Wing Commander is met with anticipation and excitement within the Wisconsin Air National Guard. His impressive track record and unwavering commitment to service mark him as a leader prepared to guide the 128th Air Refueling Wing into a new era of excellence.