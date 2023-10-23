AFREP: Engineering innovation

Replacing equipment can cost the U.S. Air Force a pretty penny each year, which is why Airmen

are encouraged to repair it whenever possible.

The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) at Whiteman Air Force Base saves the

Air Force over $1.2 million annually.

The 509th Bomb Wing’s AFREP section has multiple certified technicians dedicated to repairing

broken equipment, ranging from basic office equipment to B-2 Spirit stealth bomber parts.

“We are the local repair facility for condemned and non-procurable assets slated for disposal,”

said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Atkinson, 509th Maintenance Group AFREP tTechnician.

“Our Mission is to save the Air Force time and money and sustain capabilities through

specialized repairs.”

Last fiscal year, AFREP saved Whiteman AFB over $1 million by repairing items that were

slated to be thrown away and saved work centers over $200 thousand more through repairs to

their equipment.

AFREP not only repairs equipment but also engineers new equipment and provides solutions to

problems on base.

“One of the jobs we are currently working on involves designing a portable test station for the

Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems shop to test emergency oxygen systems bottles,”

said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Mayo, 509th MXG AFREP technician. “The current setup

serves its purpose but it limits where the task can be completed.”

The redesign of the test station supports the Electrical and Environmental Systems shop’s

capabilities, allowing them to safely test the bottles anywhere, anytime.

AFREP can assist units across the installation by improving processes or fixing equipment.

“If you are experiencing a problem or if you have an idea that can improve how your office

completes a task, contact us,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Markham 509th MXG

AFREP technician. “We can assist with fixing your problems and helping your ideas take form.”

AFREP can be contacted at 660-687-3645, or they accept walk-ins at their shop in the Civil

Engineering complex, building 709, room 107.

