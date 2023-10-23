Photo Essay: Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students and staff with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visit the Regional...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students and staff with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visit the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Oct. 20, 2023, to learn more about mechanical advantages of pulleys and hydraulics and how engines and axles work, and more. While at RTS-Maintenance, students took turns with their teachers at different stations to learn about how some equipment and processes work at the facility with the assistance of RTS-Maintenance instructors. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students and staff with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visit the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Oct. 20, 2023, to learn more about mechanical advantages of pulleys and hydraulics and how engines and axles work, and more.



While at RTS-Maintenance, students took turns with their teachers at different stations to learn about how some equipment and processes work at the facility with the assistance of RTS-Maintenance instructors.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



