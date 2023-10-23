Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Part II

    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students and staff with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visit the Regional...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visit the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Oct. 20, 2023, to learn more about mechanical advantages of pulleys and hydraulics and how engines and axles work, and more.

    While at RTS-Maintenance, students took turns with their teachers at different stations to learn about how some equipment and processes work at the facility with the assistance of RTS-Maintenance instructors.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 11:02
    Story ID: 456864
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 251
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    Innovations STEM Academy students visit RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta
    RTS-Maintenance
    Innovations STEM Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT