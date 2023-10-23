Naval District Washington Boosts Law Enforcement Hiring with Special Salary Rate

WASHINGTON – Naval District Washington’s (NDW) special salary rate request for security personnel was approved by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on September 24, 2023.



Approval of the special salary rate marks a significant development that will enhance the recruitment and retention of highly skilled police officers and bring NDW’s salary rate to a more competitive level in line with other law enforcement agencies in the National Capital Region.



By offering a highly competitive salary package, NDW strives to create a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting top-tier law enforcement talent and bolstering security forces amidst the challenges of hiring and retaining law enforcement professionals in the National Capital Region.



“We’re thrilled to announce the approval of the special salary rate for our police officers,” said Rob Shaffer, NDW operations director. “The new rate will enable us to build and retain a team of dedicated professionals with the necessary skills and capabilities to safeguard our personnel and installations.”



The special salary rate recognizes the need for competitive compensation to recruit law enforcement personnel with the qualifications, experience, and dedication to serve NDW installations effectively. It aims to align the compensation more closely with the demands and challenges that security personnel face on a daily basis.



The corresponding pay chart for the newly approved salary rate can be found by visiting the OPM’s website under salary table “0787,” which applies to NDW’s police officers that are GS-4 through GS-11.

NDW is responsible for providing security and safety to five installations in the NCR as well as protecting the men and women who serve in the Navy.



The newly approved special salary rate will significantly enrich the capabilities and overall effectiveness of NDW law enforcement personnel, and allow NDW to maintain the highest standards of safety and security.



For more information regarding NDW’s hiring initiative and available law enforcement positions, please visit: https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/About/Jobs/Police-Hiring/.



Naval District Washington is the regional provider of common operating support to naval installations within the National Capital Regions. Its primary mission is to support the fleet, fighter and family by providing strategic shore infrastructure and quality of life services.

