IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Announces Instructor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow announced...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow announced Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Michael Turnage, a Navy Analysis and Reporting Course (NARC) instructor, as their the fiscal year 2023 Instructor of the Year (IOY) on Sep. 19, 2023. see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow announced the fiscal year 2023 Instructor of the Year (IOY) on Sep. 19, 2023.



Three of the detachment’s top instructors from various departments, competed for the recognition, and after a rigorous competition, Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Michael Turnage, a Navy Analysis and Reporting Course (NARC) instructor was named the winner.



The Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) IOY program recognizes Sailors throughout the domain who have displayed outstanding instructional and leadership performance, and who best personify the meaning of personal excellence inside and outside of the classroom.



Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Leyba, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow’s officer in charge, announced the results.



“Please join me in congratulating CTR1 Turnage for his selection as the instructor of the year for fiscal year 2023,” said Leyba. “Again, only one Sailor can win, but we all know that our detachment has the best instructors here at Goodfellow! Continue leading from the front! Congratulations, CTR1 Turnage, on earning your selection as the IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow instructor of the year. Bravo Zulu and a job well done!”



As leading petty officer, Turnage was responsible for four NARC instructors, and 109 students completing 1,888 hours of classroom instruction, resulting in a 100 percent graduation rate, and the awarding of 39 C16A (Journeyman Analysis and Reporting Specialist) Navy Enlisted Classifications (NECs). After earning his Master Training Specialist (MTS) qualification, Turnage dedicated six hours to training two Sailors, resulting in their MTS qualifications as well.



Turnage was also recognized as the U.S. Air Force 17th Training Wing’s Raiders Excellence Joint Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Quarter Award for the third quarter of 2023.



“Congratulations to CTR1 Turnage for earning his selection as the 17th Training Wing’s winner of the Raiders Excellence Joint NCO of the Quarter Award,” said Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Senior Chief Jason Sikora, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow’s Senior Enlisted Leader. “CTR1 Turnage earned his selection over 1,000 eligible joint NCOs in the E5 to E6 category on Goodfellow Air Force Base. Bravo Zulu to CTR1 Turnage as IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow continues to lead from the front.”



After being notified of his selection, Turnage said, “I’m very proud to have won these awards. There is a lot of competition both here at our detachment and on the base, so this achievement means a lot to me.”



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains more than 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, cyber warfare technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.