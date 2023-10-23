ACCMA introduces new Army Ignited upgrades for Army Civilians

New functionality was released in Army Ignited to allow service for Army Civilians. With the latest capability release, the Army’s voluntary education and training portal is now available to all Army user groups —Soldiers, Cadets, and Civilians.



The Army Civilian Career Management Agency ACCMA is rolling out the civilian capability incrementally in coordination with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) so our workforce members can use the portal.



Initially, ACCMA who has the functional responsibility for the Army Ignited 2.0 system, opted to test the system with the Army’s second largest career field of more than 40,000 Civilians working in the Human Capital & Resource Management career field. “This test allows us to work through any of the funding or technical issues and allowed us to develop training to use the system,” said Donald Harrison, ACCMA’s Program Manager for Army Ignited 2.0.

Now, ACCMA will further enable the capability to service allowing civilians in six career fields and one ACCMA division to access the new Army Ignited 2.0 functionality, so they can request funds for education, training, and professional development opportunities.

Starting October 1, 2023, the Army Ignited portal will be available for selected career fields to use. This system is more reliable and intended to create a better user experience for Army Civilians. Civilians listed below may start using Army Ignited to create and submit their Authorization, Agreement, and Certification of Training Standard Form 182 to request funding for education, training, and professional development opportunities.



• Talent Development Division (those that fall under the Senior Enterprise Talent Management and Enterprise Talent Management Programs (SETM/ETM)

• Professional Services Career Field

• Education & Information Sciences Career Field

• Science, Engineering, & Analysis Career Field

• Human Capital & Resource Management Career Field

• Logistics Career Field

• Installations Career Field



The Army Civilians within these career fields will have the ability to process their SF 182s within Army Ignited except for those in the Enterprise Civilian Talent Acquisition Program (ECTAP) program which consists of Army Fellows, Presidential Management Fellows, and Student Interns; the manual process will be used for all ECTAP participants until further notice.



All other civilians will use the manual process for both SF182 approval and invoice submission until January 2024. At that point all Army Civilians will begin using the upgraded Army Ignited. Until then they will also



While everyone has access to the CAC enabled platform, only civilians authorized should submit SF 182s.



The Army Ignited URL is www.armyignited.army.mil.



Under the Civilian Human Resource Agency, ACCMA supports the mission of recruiting, developing, and sustaining a professional civilian workforce through efficient, and responsive human resource products and advisory services by focusing on providing complete career management services to Army Civilians.



ACCMA continues to evolve enterprise civilian career and developmental services by modernizing the approach to best support Army Civilians and serve as a valued partner to Commands. In doing so, we’re continuing to lay the foundation and build the frame for taking care of Army Civilians

