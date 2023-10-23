U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Deputy Commander attends 2nd Africa Air Force Forum

DAKAR, Senegal -- The Senegalese Air Force hosted more than 300 representatives from several nations at the 2nd Africa Air Force Forum (AAFF), in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 25-26, 2023.

This year’s theme “Adapting air force capabilities and drone deployment to combat modern conflicts” emphasizes increasing capabilities, knowledge, and resources to build a stronger collective defense posture that promotes stability and deters potential threats.

“The AAFF strengthens our bonds with African nations in several ways, it helps us increase our understanding, it helps us approach tough problems as equals so that at the end of the day it is African lead and U.S. enabled wherever we can,” said Lt Gen John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander.

During the forum, nations’ leaders focused on promoting stability in their sub-regions and shaping multinational air force development on the continent. The discussions centered around air power, internal security operations, counter-terror operations, and key technology capabilities for mission success in Africa.

“The involvement of U.S. and the development of our air force is outstanding. We are very grateful because we have many kinds of cooperation going; from ISRs to logistics and NCO development,” said Brig Gen Papa Souleymane Sarr, Chief of Staff Senegalese Air Force. “I would just like to thank the U.S. for sending such a big delegation and to thank all the participants. I am very grateful of having them here in Senegal.”

The U.S. maintains a long history of defense relationships in Africa based on shared values. The Africa Air Force Forum aims to build on that history to revitalize and strengthen U.S. and African partnerships ensuring a more peaceful, stable, prosperous Africa.

