Linebacker of the Week: Petty Officer 1st Class GavinChristian Pere

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | U.S. Navy Information Technician 1st Class GavinChristian Pere lead IT of C5I assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing vice commander and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Merissa Schmidt, 36th Operations Group senior enlisted leader at Andersen Air Force Base Oct. 25, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen's mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

U.S. Navy Information Technician (IT) 1st Class GavinChristian Pere lead IT of C5I assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 25, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As the lead IT of C5I, Pere takes on several responsibilities such as: managing computer assets and ONE-Net accounts, releasing and disseminating naval messages, submitting trouble calls and conducting virtual teleconferences, trouble shooting and trouble call response for 350 Sailors.



“I’m one of two ITs in this command,” Pere said. “I pretty much manage anything security and IT related.”



Pere has procured $22,000 worth of IT equipment, re-issued 195 restricted badges for flightline access, resolved seven Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific tickets, led the Calendar Year-22 Emergency Action Plan/ Emergency Destruction Plan Communication Security drill and managed 370 ISOPREP accounts for two detachments/foreign travelers, ensuring 100% mission readiness.



“One of my favorite things to do in this career is going from shop to shop and helping people out,” Pere said. “Interacting with them, seeing how their day is, and just getting to know every single person on this command while also making sure that they are always mission ready and mission capable.”



Since the first day of arriving to HSC-25, Pere has displayed leadership. Following the destruction of Typhoon Mawar, the old hanger at which the squadron used to work in was destroyed. Pere spearheaded the complete move of all HCS-25 computer and communication assets from their old location to the new, with no lost days of connectivity. He was also instrumental with the hangar transfer by supporting the office with all requirements before the command official move date.



“There are a lot of people who would often do the bare minimum when it comes to doing their jobs,” Pere said. “For me, it’s like it like, if I don’t do this right, then who will? So if I set the standard now, my predecessors after me will continue a flow of excellence. That is what pushes me; to maintain excellence.”



Pere’s work ethic & unit involvement sets the tone for his peers and all Sailors to emulate. He consistently demonstrates hard work and dedication in every task assigned. His dedication to improving the command is unmatched and he goes beyond for each task.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Pere!