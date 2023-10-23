Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Imlay City, Michigan

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Lewis W. Hill, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, were interred Oct. 28 at Imlay Cemetery, Imlay, Michigan. Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Imlay, performed graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Detroit, Michigan, Hill was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing in action July 20, 1950, at age 18, after his unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. Because of fighting, his body could not be recovered, and there was never any evidence he was a prisoner of war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death Dec. 31, 1953.



After regaining control of Taejon in the fall of 1950, the Army began recovering remains from the area. A tentative association was made between one set of remains, designated Unknown X-29 Taejon, and Hill, but definitive identification could not be made. The remains were subsequently buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii, then disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in July 2019 for analysis, as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Project.



Hill was accounted for by the DPAA May 22, 2023, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for. More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Cpl. Hill, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3533699/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-hill-l/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Muir Brothers Funeral Home, (810) 724-8285.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023