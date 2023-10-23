Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Alsip, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Edward T. McGuire, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Oct. 28 at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois. Blake Lamb Funeral Home, Oak Lawn, Illinois, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Chicago, Illinois, McGuire served with the 415th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was piloting a B-24 Liberator aircraft when it crashed Aug. 1, 1943, after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains were not identified following the war. Remains that could not be identified were buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania. McGuire was 22 years old.



Following the war, investigators disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. Those that could not be identified were interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.



In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses for examination and identification. McGuire was accounted for by the DPAA June 30, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about 1st Lt. Edward T. McGuire, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3512504/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-mcguire-e/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 708-636-1193.





NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 16:08 Story ID: 456812 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Alsip, Illinois, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.