The history of Poole's island and APG, is the history of America. Poole's Island is representative of American revolution, art, agriculture and its early dependance on enslaved labor, maritime navigation and tragedy, sporting and leisure, and military use, all on an island just over 200 acres in size. Poole's Island is located off the southern coast of the Edgewood Area of APG.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 16:23 Story ID: 456809 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: ABERDEEN, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 2 - "Peaches and Punches at Poole's pt1", by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.