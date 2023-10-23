Fort Gregg-Adams EMD: Put trash in its proper place

Courtesy Photo | Illegal dumping of trash on Fort Gregg-Adams is show in this undated file photo from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Illegal dumping of trash on Fort Gregg-Adams is show in this undated file photo from the Directorate of Public Works. Illegal dumping is the disposal of trash generated at one location and disposed of at another location without legal permission. This includes dumping yard waste, appliances, tires and other garbage in alleys, dumpsters or vacant lots. see less | View Image Page

Story and Photos courtesy Fort Gregg-Adams Directorate of Public Works



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Environmental Management Division is asking for the community’s help to keep a watchful eye on post and report illegal dumping of trash.



Illegal dumping is the disposal of trash generated at one location and disposed of at another location without legal permission. This includes dumping yard waste, appliances, tires and other garbage in alleys, dumpsters or vacant lots.



There has been a surge of improper dumping at trash containers throughout the installation, from housing areas to the barracks and even by Heritage Chapel, according to information from the Fort Gregg-Adams Environmental Office.



“We are seeing old chairs, tires, bikes, tables, cushions, old tents, bed frames, couches, dressers and other miscellaneous household items,” stated Earl Long, an Environmental Protection Specialist with the Division of Public Works.



If residents see any illegal dumping, they can contact the Fort Gregg-Adams Provost Marshal Office, at 804-734-7400, Long stated.



The unauthorized dumping can cause damage to the Solid Waste Contractor’s trucks, pest management issues, hazardous waste contamination and odor issues, as well as being an eyesore.



Illegal dumping is also being done in base contractor’s recycling container, which contaminates the recyclables. In these cases, the contractor will not pick up or will have additional cost for transportation and disposal.



They will not pick up any material that is not in the containers.

There are penalties for illegal dumping, if a person is caught doing it, Long stated.



“Dumping trash/items beside a dumpster is littering which can result in a fine up to $1,500,” he said. “Placing trash in dumpsters that are not at housing or at the recycling center is considered misappropriation of government funds. These dumpsters are purchased for base operations waste, not personal trash and is considered a felony.”



Residents in the housing areas are discouraged from putting items their yards marked “free pickup.” There are facilities on and off post, as well as online options, where residents can sell or give away items no longer wanted or needed.



Also, the recycling Center does accept some household items, Long said.



“The recycling center accepts metal, cardboard, wood to include dressers, bed frames, and mixed recyclables,” he said.