NAVFAC recognizes its Best of Type Commands

Photo By Christopher Dunne | Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander and chief of Civil Engineers for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, presents the Best of Type Award for fiscal year 2023 to Facilities Engineering Command (FEC) Far East Commanding Officer CAPT Lance Flood and Business Director Steven Blanton. The Best of Type program recognizes the most outstanding FEC in the continental U.S. (CONUS) and outside the continental U.S. for the prior fiscal year. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Adam Brock)

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recognized the fiscal year 2023 Best of Type award winners from among the top-performing Facilities Engineering Commands (FEC) in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Oct. 27.



The Best of Type program recognizes the most outstanding FEC in the continental U.S. (CONUS) and outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) for the prior fiscal year. The winning commands demonstrated sustained superior performance across five functional areas of military construction, Performance to Plan, execution excellence, safety performance, fiscal stewardship, and people recognition and development programs.



NAVFAC Southwest (SW) was named Best of Type award recipient for CONUS, with NAVFAC Far East (FE) recognized as Best of Type among OCONUS FECs.



“All FECs displayed superb initiative and a commitment to continuous improvement,” said Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC commander and chief of Civil Engineers. “Congratulations to NAVFAC Southwest and NAVFAC Far East for your outstanding fiscal year 2023 performance. Bravo Zulu for a job well done!”



NAVFAC SW was commended for exceptional management of their military construction program, public works, and safety performance. The command completed more than 4,950 contract actions valued at $2 billion; rapidly recruited to achieve a 90% fill rate on open civilian jobs; recovered and de-listed five endangered species from San Clemente Island, California; and delivered more than $15 million of in-kind consideration projects back to shore infrastructure.



The NAVFAC FE team was recognized for exceptional management of their centrally managed program, public works, and safety performance. The command completed more than 2,400 contract actions valued at over $734 million in construction and service contracts; completed Pier-5 reconstruction at Commander, Fleet Activities (CFA) Yokosuka and delivered power supply and facility recapitalization to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia; and sourced, trained, and deployed engineer resilience teams to support Marine Corps Base Camp Butler and CFA Okinawa after Typhoon Khanun. The resilience team's actions were vital to the recovery and full restoration of operations after the storm.



After recognizing the two award-winning FECs, VanderLey recapped the accomplishments of the command as a whole. “2023 was a very strong year in a lot of ways,” he said. “We saw a record-breaking amount of contracting – over $15 billion. NAVFAC has never done that before.”



“We had plenty of challenges, but NAVFAC really delivered a lot of very complex work,” VanderLey said. “I couldn’t be prouder of all of the work you’ve done across the enterprise.”