Naval Supply Systems Command Leadership Development Program Builds Skills to Propel Workforce of the Future

NAVSUP celebrated this year's NAVSUP Leadership Development Program graduating class September 25, 2023. The development class takes participants on a 12-month journey through networking opportunities, individual development projects, mentor-led guidance, and other career-broadening experiences to promote personal growth and expand NAVSUP's cadre of future leaders. The graduates are (from left to right) Aurea Reed from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Warren Eslinger from NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Mechanicsburg, Richelle Spafford from NAVSUP Business Systems Center, and Edward Brudowsky and Koleman Dudek from NAVSUP Headquarters.

Warren Eslinger is a financial analyst with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), working on data analytics and analysis. He started working in his current position in 2019, but has since made a switch to Strategic Supplier Management. Now, his role is to work between NAVSUP, commercial vendors and any other Navy stakeholders to break down barriers to improve readiness for NAVSUP and the Fleet.



“I want to be an effective leader someday. My goal is to get into a leadership role where I can help others become the best versions of themselves,” said Eslinger. “When I saw NAVSUP was offering a 9-month leadership development program, I looked at the program specifics, like shadowing a senior executive leader, development opportunities at different commands and I knew this is where I needed to go next.”



“I applied for the program knowing it would be a challenge,” Eslinger continued, “but I knew this would be a terrific opportunity to grow professionally and learn more about NAVSUP.”



The NAVSUP Leadership Development Program was established in 1990 and created to address the need for the continuing development of a cadre of civilian leaders within NAVSUP. This 12-month program affords the members with networking opportunities, mentor-led guidance, challenges to promote individual development, and opportunities for career broadening experiences.



NLDP Tier 2 uses an integrated approach of individual assessments and development coupled with experiential learning. The graduates of this program are encouraged to be mentors to help aspiring leaders apply for this great opportunity.



“The best part about this program was the developmental opportunities. I was able to join the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) and U.S. Fleet Forces teams. I was not only seeing the Navy mission through the NAVSUP lens, but now through others commands as well. It was integral to see how we all work together to support the warfighters. It was also important to learn how NAVSUP has impacts both up and downstream for sustainment for overall Navy,” said Eslinger.



“While working with the OPNAV team, I was able to learn the process of how the Navy plans and executes funding to see the impacts at the fleet level. At U.S. Fleet Forces, I was able to see how funding impacts feeding sailors. In this plan, I was able to assist in modernizing how they plan out year subsistence requirements with the type commands. At both of these commands, I was able to work with various different groups to get a well-rounded experience with not only OPNAV and U.S. Fleet Forces but also with the stakeholders they work with to support their missions,” Eslinger continued.



“The program was a great experience to learn more about the NAVSUP business as well as grow professionally as I continue to work toward my career goals,” said Eslinger. “After graduating NLDP, I have become more outspoken in a productive way. I was taught to be bolder and to lead. I speak my mind now on topics of discussion to help guide toward a solution.”



“The NLDP afforded the opportunity to better understand our command as well as our Navy partners,” continued Eslinger. “I think it’s really important for NAVSUP invest in its people like this because it is a valuable to start gaining skills needed to be effective leaders now as we grow and work with leadership to mature to be able to assume similar role in the future. The graduates that are accepted into this program are seen as future leaders of NAVSUP.”



In the program, the students are told to ‘Strive for excellence, not perfection.’



“Leaders need to take a strategic approach to minimize risk in an ever changing environment. These changing dynamics require leaders to make hard decisions while understanding perfection is something that is both unrealistic and unachievable. Setting our sights on excellence motivates the workforce to perform and strive to be outstanding in support of the Sailor, which leads NAVSUP to being world class in Navy’s end to end supply chain,” said Eslinger.



“We developed and utilize a three-tier approach to leadership development within the NAVSUP Enterprise, because we find it is very important to start that development of our future leaders early on in their career. Tier 1 focuses on leading self, Tier 2 focuses on leading projects and teams, and Tier 3 focuses on leading people and organizations. Our leadership programs are robust and the selection process is stringent. We want to make sure we are getting the best candidates in the program, and that they will be able to be successful. NAVSUP is always looking for good leaders throughout the Enterprise,” said Angie Grove, workforce development supervisor.



