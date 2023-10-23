Washington Navy Yard NEX Receives Bingham Award

Photo By Andrew Revelos | From left to right, Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Revelos | From left to right, Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Washington, Iman Erbach, Navy Exchange (NEX) manager for NSAW, and retired Rear Adm. Robert Bianchi, chief executive officer of NEXCOM, during the presentation of the Bingham Award to the NSAW NEX on Oct. 27. see less | View Image Page

For the second time in three years, the Navy Exchange (NEX) at the Washington Navy Yard received the prestigious Navy Exchange Command (NEXCOM) Bingham Award for outstanding performance during an Oct. 27 at Mordecai Booth’s Public House. The award was established in 1979 to recognize high-performing stores for superior operations, customer and community service.



Navy leaders from NEXCOM and around the installation attended the ceremony, including retired Rear Adm. Robert Bianchi, NEXCOM chief executive officer, Naval District Washington (NDW) Commandant Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, and Naval Support Activity Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Burns.



“This is a big deal for us,” said Burns, focusing on NSAW NEXCOM Manager Iman Erbach. “You punch way above your weight class. Thank you very much; you have an impact that goes outside our fence line and I really appreciate you guys.”



Bianchi praised the NEX staff as well as the base environment that allows the store to flourish. “I know that our [NEXCOM] teams have impacts around the world,” he said. “This distinction is given to the best of the best. This was a team effort between the NEX and the installation.”



Bianchi listed some of the accomplishments achieved by the Washington Navy Yard NEX team over the last year, including receiving an incredible 98 percent positive customer satisfaction survey review, “one of the best in our enterprise,” he noted. The team also successfully supported chief petty officer initiation, expertly managed and grew the group of food trucks that feed the Yard’s workforce, and established Joshua’s Coffee Shop at Naval Sea System Command’s (NAVSEA’s) headquarters.



There are very few aspects of Navy life that NEXCOM doesn’t affect, said Bianchi. “We enable warfighter readiness and strengthen our [Navy] missions. This NEX takes that responsibility to heart and it’s evident in everything you do.”



Bianchi thanked Erbach and the entire team for those achievements, as well as the customer support that makes it all possible. “I commend you all for a job well done,” he said. “And I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention our patrons. We love contributing to the community atmosphere… and the Navy Yard is a very special community.”



For her part, Erbach thanked Navy leaders for attending the ceremony and NEXCOM for the distinction, but focused most of her praise on NEX employees. “I want to thank my team,” she said. “It’s a testament to your hard work and dedication.”



Bravo Zulu to the NSAW NEX team!