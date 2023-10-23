Annual Blue October exercise onboard Cheatham Annex showcases installation readiness

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (October 25, 2023) First responders from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (October 25, 2023) First responders from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services treat a simulated casualty onboard Cheatham Annex as part of the annual Blue October exercise. The organically developed Blue October exercise enabled members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, civilian and military law enforcement personnel assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, and sailors assigned to tenant commands to showcase their capabilities in a collaborative and cohesive training environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Yorktown, Va (October 25, 2023) Members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services (NWS Yorktown/CAX), civilian and service members assigned to the installation security forces along with Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) converged onboard Cheatham Annex for the annual Blue October exercise. The exercise allowed participants to implement installation emergency protocols and reinforced interoperability with both military and civilian first responders during a simulated active shooter and casualty evacuation exercise which occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 25th.



Preparation for the exercise started shortly after lunchtime with a contingent of Sailors assigned to NCHB-1. Sailors were placed strategically throughout a designated building onboard Cheatham Annex to simulate both ambulatory and non-ambulatory casualties complete with makeup and props to enhance the training evolution. Additional NCHB-1 Sailors took to another floor of the building to take on the role of an opposing element and hostages. A simulated call for help was broadcast, which triggered a measured response from both installation security forces and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. Follow on first responders setup a command post complete with a medical triage area, while others quickly cordoned off the training area with law enforcement and emergency services vehicles.



Responding law enforcement and security personnel were able to quickly pinpoint simulated aggressors who were engaged with realistic simunition fire. A tactical search of the building netted a host of simulated casualties which required the specialized skillsets of medical personnel, who quickly assessed and triaged the victims. Responding personnel also encountered an onslaught of vocalized emotions from both victims and role players who had sheltered in place before being led outside in groups. Medical personnel quickly simulated the application of tourniquets and bandages to stop gushing red dye from the extremities of role players, while additional teams of responding personnel evacuated casualties. All this was under the careful watch of a host of installation evaluators and observers wearing a variety of colored vests. Once in a safe location, fire and medical personnel quickly treated and loaded casualties onto stretchers for a simulated ride to the hospital.



Members of the Emergency Response Team members from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office employed their crisis negotiator in an attempt to secure the release of simulated hostages who were barricaded in with an aggressor. This was done via the employment of a tactical communications set which allowed for secure voice and video dialogue with a command post. On scene incident commanders called for a tactical breach after attempts at a peaceful negotiation failed. A successful tactical breach was employed with both installation security forces and civilian law enforcement. A broadcast via Cheatham Annex’s giant voice system signaled an end to the training exercise.



“Our organically developed annual Blue October exercise event has been an integral part of maintaining positive partnership with our tenants, local municipality law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. It also provides all individual teams an opportunity to showcase their specific capabilities in a collaborative and cohesive environment. It’s an all-around successful event that’s good for everyone,” said Installation Training Officer Wayn MacKay. A follow on debrief with all involved parties provided for an exchange of ideas and any issues that were encountered during this annual exercise that showcased the successful integration and employment of both military and civilian assets.